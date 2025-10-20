Draper, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Kelso Industries has announced a major milestone in its continued expansion as a national mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP+) contractor. The company has reached $1 billion in annual revenue, reflecting the steady and strategic growth achieved since its founding in 2021. This development underscores the company's evolution from a regional contractor into a unified, nationwide organization serving commercial and industrial facilities across more than 30 states.

The mechanical contractor's rapid rise has been shaped by a disciplined approach to integration, acquisition, and operational performance. Since launching, Kelso Industries has completed 31 acquisitions and established a scalable platform designed to meet the increasing demand for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services across multiple markets. Its model emphasizes collaboration, consistent delivery, and data-driven management, factors that have allowed the company to maintain quality and efficiency while expanding its reach.





Internally, the milestone represents more than a financial benchmark; it stands as a collective success for Kelso Industries' workforce. Employees across engineering, fabrication, project management, and field operations have contributed to the company's sustained growth and performance. This mechanical, plumbing, and electrical contractor attributes its progress to the strength of its teams, whose shared focus on safety, precision, and accountability continues to drive its operational success.

The company's leadership maintains that its growth trajectory is the result of strategic planning and long-term vision. By investing in workforce development, infrastructure systems, and technology, Kelso Industries has created a foundation capable of supporting complex, multi-state operations while maintaining agility in changing market conditions. This approach allows the company to serve clients in sectors that depend on high-performance mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, including manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial construction.





As Kelso Industries advances, the company plans to build on this momentum through continued investment in innovation and organizational improvement. Its leadership remains committed to refining internal systems, improving communication across divisions, and pursuing opportunities that align with its mission of operational excellence. These priorities position the company for sustainable expansion and ensure that performance and safety remain at the forefront of its operations.

Reaching $1 billion in annual revenue not only marks a significant moment in the company's journey, but it also signals the beginning of its next phase of growth. Kelso Industries continues to focus on scaling responsibly, supporting its workforce, and strengthening partnerships that contribute to long-term stability and performance in the MEP+ industry.

About Kelso Industries:

Kelso Industries is a national MEP+ (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and related services) contractor headquartered in Draper, Utah. Founded in 2021, with operational roots dating back to 1993, the company provides integrated critical systems solutions for commercial and industrial clients. Kelso Industries operates in over 30 states and has completed 31 acquisitions as part of its national growth strategy.

