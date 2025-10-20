DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK Forms Partnership with Zenarate for Advanced AI Training Solutions

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / DATAMARK has partnered with Zenarate, a leader in AI-powered simulation and performance technology, to bring advanced learning, analytics, and coaching capabilities to its global operations, setting a new standard for talent development and workforce performance in thebusiness process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Zenarate's holistic AI learning and performance ecosystem combines immersive simulation, advanced analytics, and continuous coaching to help enterprise organizations build confident, high-performing teams. By connecting training, analysis, and development in a single, integrated platform, Zenarate enables measurable growth in proficiency, engagement, and customer experience. The company's upcoming AI Agent and AI Tutor capabilities will further extend this impact, bringing adaptive learning and real-time performance guidance to the next generation of the global workforce.

"We are thrilled to join forces with DATAMARK to bring world-leading AI simulation, coaching, and skill-building experiences to the frontline. Our collective focus is on human skill augmentation, delivered via curated practice and repetition to deliver the experience that customers demand. Everyone has the right to thrive at work, and this partnership will allow for DATAMARK's people to thrive both personally and professionally, while simultaneously delivering top-level results to their clients," says Casey Denby, VP of Strategic Operations, Zenarate.

"Technology is at the heart of DATAMARK's transformation strategy," says Fergal O'Donnell, VP of Technology, DATAMARK, "Partnering with Zenarate enables us to leverage AI not only to optimize operations, but to create a more dynamic, future-ready workforce. Together, we are equipping our people with the tools to perform with confidence, adapt faster, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

This partnership underscores DATAMARK's commitment to innovation and the advancement of a stronger, AI-enabled workforce, reinforcing its ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences while driving value for clients and offering sustained, long-term growth.

About DATAMARK

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK provides services from its Omnichannel, Multilingual Contact Centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and India, with 4,600 globally trained professionals speaking over 25 languages. Collectively, these facilities deliver significant cost savings, improved productivity, 24/7/365 customer service, and business resiliency to Fortune 1000 customers across various industries, including telecom, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, logistics, banking and finance, government, and utilities.

About Zenarate

Zenarate is the world's leading AI Platform for frontline team performance. Zenarate provides a suite of integrated products-including AI-powered conversation and software simulations, CX insights, conversation analysis, and personalized upskilling pathways-designed to optimize both human and AI workforce performance.

Zenarate supports over 200 of the world's leading enterprises, including Capital One, Biogen, Verizon, Hyatt, Costco, Aetna, and many others. Zenarate has received numerous prestigious awards, including recognition as a Deloitte Fast 500 company, one of Training Industry's Top AI Training Companies, CCW's Disruptive Technology of the Year, and the FinTech of the Future Award for Artificial Intelligence. For more info, visit www.zenarate.com

