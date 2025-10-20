Cape Crystal Brands Celebrates 25 National Media Features Highlighting the Science Behind Taste and Texture

SUMMIT, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Cape Crystal Brands, a leading supplier of clean-label hydrocolloids, thickeners, and modern food-science ingredients, today announced it has been featured in 25 major national media outlets over the last three months, including Fox News Digital, Newsweek, the New York Post, Food Republic, The Manual, Woman & Home, and Homes & Gardens.

The Food Questions America Is Asking

Cover Mockup of forthcoming book, The Food Questions America Is Asking

Founder and food formulation consultant Edmund "Ed" McCormick has become a trusted source for journalists exploring the intersection of food chemistry, culinary trends, and nutrition science. His clear, evidence-based commentary has appeared in stories covering topics such as vinegar in fried eggs, salt in coffee, and the role of emulsifiers in gut health, helping consumers understand why ingredients work - not just how to use them.

Food Science for the Real World

"Consumers are asking better questions than ever before," said McCormick. "They want to know why ingredients behave the way they do - and how small changes in chemistry can transform the way we cook and feel."

Through Cape Crystal Brands, McCormick helps home cooks, chefs, and product developers master the science of taste and texture using natural, plant-based ingredients such as xanthan gum, sodium alginate, pectin, agar agar, and guar gum.

A Growing Public Fascination with Ingredient Transparency

The company's milestone comes at a time of growing national interest in clean-label foods and scientific food literacy. According to a 2025 McKinsey consumer study, 63% of U.S. shoppers now review ingredient lists for emulsifiers or stabilizers, while searches for "food science explained" have risen 42% in two years.

McCormick's commentary bridges the gap between nutrition trends and ingredient chemistry, empowering readers to make informed, evidence-based choices.

A Glimpse Ahead: The Food Questions America Is Asking

Building on his national media recognition, McCormick is completing his forthcoming book,

The Food Questions America Is Asking: How Journalists and Scientists Are Redefining What We Eat.

The title compiles more than 100 real-world media Q&As drawn from his work with national outlets and explores how journalists and scientists are reshaping America's understanding of food, taste, and health. The book is slated for release in early 2026, with the cover image unveiled alongside this milestone announcement.

"Every media question reveals what the public truly wants to understand about food," said McCormick. "This book connects those questions to the science that answers them - in plain English."

About Cape Crystal Brands

Founded in 2016, Cape Crystal Brands is a Summit, New Jersey-based food-science company specializing in natural hydrocolloids, emulsifiers, and thickeners for modernist and clean-label cooking. Its mission is to make food science accessible by providing chefs, food developers, and home cooks with the same functional ingredients used by professionals.

Learn more at www.CapeCrystalBrands.com

