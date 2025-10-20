Double the Donation Expands Platform With Volunteer Grant and Payroll Giving Modules

The leading matching gift software provider is unlocking new fundraising streams.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Double the Donation, the leader in matching gift software for nonprofits and educational institutions, has launched two new modules: the Volunteer Grants Module and the Payroll Giving Module. These updates bring enhanced functionality to its workplace giving platform, helping organizations maximize corporate giving opportunities and increase revenue.

Unlocking New Fundraising Streams: Benefits for Nonprofits

Volunteer Grants Module :

This new feature allows nonprofits to easily identify and promote volunteer grant opportunities. Through seamless integrations with volunteer management systems, nonprofits can connect with supporters and maximize generosity through volunteer grants and volunteer time off.

Payroll Giving Module:

The Payroll Giving Module enables nonprofits to engage supporters whose companies provide payroll deduction matching. By identifying eligible donors, organizations can increase their participation in workplace giving programs.

Integrated Platform for Smarter Fundraising

By integrating these new tools with its existing matching gift automation software, Double the Donation's platform offers a seamless, all-in-one solution for nonprofits to grow their workplace giving programs. Organizations can easily manage payroll giving, volunteer grants, and matching gift opportunities from a single dashboard.

Empowering Nonprofits to Grow Revenue

With these new modules, Double the Donation provides nonprofits with the tools they need to increase engagement, streamline workplace giving processes, and drive additional revenue from corporate giving programs.

"Our mission has always been to help nonprofits and schools raise more through workplace giving," said Adam Weinger, President of Double the Donation. "By expanding our platform to include payroll giving and volunteer grants, we're providing organizations with the tools they need to unlock new revenue streams and build stronger relationships with their supporters."

These modules are currently available for use by nonprofits and educational instructions.

About Double the Donation

Double the Donation is the leading provider of matching gift automation software for nonprofits and educational institutions. Using innovative technology, organizations can identify and engage supporters eligible for corporate giving programs, maximizing revenue and fostering deeper connections with their communities. To learn more, visit doublethedonation.com.



Double the Donation unlocks workplace giving revenue

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Double The Donation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Double The Donation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/double-donation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Double The Donation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/double-the-donation-expands-platform-with-volunteer-grant-and-pay-1089397