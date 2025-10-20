Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Toby McKenna, Chief Executive Officer, Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. ("Rockpoint" or the "Company") (TSX: RGSI), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





Rockpoint is the largest independent pure play operator of natural gas storage facilities in North America. Rockpoint owns and operates six strategically located natural gas storage facilities with a combined effective working gas storage capacity of approximately 280 Bcf that is critical for ensuring the reliable and stable supply of natural gas in its service areas. The Company believes that the assets are uniquely positioned to capture the benefits associated with growing natural gas demand, particularly from LNG, gas-fired power generation to support data centre growth, oil sands and electrification broadly. Rockpoint's business strategy is to optimize its storage platform to capitalize on these demand trends and offer its customers unique and highly customizable natural gas storage solutions which are critical to their operations.

Proudly headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Rockpoint's asset portfolio has a 37-year operating history and is managed by an industry leading and highly experienced management team.

