Accelerating AI Adoption for Google Cloud's Healthcare and Life Sciences Ecosystem

Skyflow, the leader in security and privacy for the modern AI data stack, today announced the availability of its Data Privacy Vault on Google Cloud Marketplace, designed for healthcare organizations to protect and govern sensitive patient data while unlocking the power of AI and analytics. Healthcare and Life Sciences Google Cloud users can now directly access Skyflow via Google Cloud Marketplace, helping them store, process, and analyze sensitive data, without exposing it to security or privacy risks. Skyflow already protects billions of customer records for Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, demonstrating growing enterprise adoption of purpose-built data security.

Isolate, protect and govern sensitive data on Google Cloud with Skyflow Data Privacy Vault

Skyflow's Data and AI platform is built to simplify compliance with regulations including HIPAA, emerging AI governance standards, and global data privacy laws like the GDPR. With evolving data privacy regulations requiring advanced de-identification techniques that go beyond traditional database security, the platform maintains SOC 2, PCI, and EU AI Act compliance, while supporting data residency requirements across the globe.

Key Benefits for Google Cloud Healthcare Customers:

Enterprise AI Data Security: Skyflow's patented polymorphic encryption protects sensitive patient data (PII/PHI) while preserving usability for AI and analytics workflows.

- Seamless Google Cloud Integration Works natively with Google Cloud services, including BigQuery.

- Data Residency and Governance: Customers can enforce fine-grained policies for data access, location, and retention across global regions.

With this release, Google Cloud customers can now easily deploy Skyflow to safeguard healthcare and life sciences data across use cases ranging from patient engagement to insurance claims including structured and unstructured data.

Skyflow and Google Cloud customer GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S. With more than 30 million consumers and over 1 million healthcare professionals using GoodRx annually, GoodRx's data needs combine enormous scale with strict protection and security requirements. "With Skyflow's zero-trust vault architecture and Google Cloud's data and AI platform BigQuery, we can isolate, protect, and govern PII for our customers and continue developing innovative solutions that save our customers' time and money, ensuring they get the healthcare they deserve," said Nitin Shingate, CTO of GoodRx.

"Healthcare organizations are racing to adopt AI, but sensitive data security remains a critical barrier," said Anshu Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Skyflow. "By bringing Skyflow's AI-powered data security to Google Cloud, we're enabling healthcare innovators to deploy enterprise-wide agentic frameworks without compromising privacy, security, or compliance."

"Bringing Skyflow to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company's AI data security platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Skyflow can now securely scale and support healthcare customers using its platform to help simplify compliance with industry regulations and emerging AI governance standards."

Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Skyflow continues to expand its mission of redefining data security in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit www.skyflow.com.

About Skyflow

Skyflow is the security and privacy platform for the modern AI data stack. Fortune 500 enterprises and leading ISVs use Skyflow to isolate, protect, and govern their customers' most sensitive data. With its global network of Data Privacy Vaults, Skyflow helps businesses to store, process, and share sensitive data securely.

