Spanglish Movies Releases Hidden War in Cinemas on Nov 14, Building on Sound of Freedom's Box Office Legacy

Spanglish Movies Presents Tim Ballard's Hidden War, Extending Sound of Freedom's Impact, Exclusively in Theaters Starting November 14

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Spanglish Movies is honored to distribute Hidden War, a feature film starring Tim Ballard, the dedicated operative who inspired Sound of Freedom. The film premieres in U.S. theaters on November 14, sharing a story of courage and successful child rescues during Ukraine's conflict.

poster Hidden War

We extend our deepest gratitude to Tim Ballard and his team for their selfless work in protecting vulnerable children. Sound of Freedom, which Ballard inspired, earned $251 million worldwide, including $184 million domestically, and became one of 2023's top independent films.

Hidden War documents Ballard's mission to safeguard orphans targeted by trafficking networks in war zones. With determination and limited resources, his team rescued children and exposed connections to operations in Mexico City and Ecuador, including a site in Canoa.

Around the world, efforts to protect 40.3 million people from modern slavery continue, with children in conflict areas making up nearly 30 percent of cases. Hidden War celebrates these protections through real footage, testimonies, and scenes from the front lines, showing how lives are saved with faith and resolve.

"A child's innocence knows no borders, no political ideologies, no religion. It is simply a heart that deserves protection from horror and an embrace of hope," said Ballard.

"This is not just a movie. It is a call to awareness, to act, and to protect those who cannot defend themselves," Ballard added.

Gustavo R. Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies, expressed: "We are grateful to partner with Tim Ballard on Hidden War. This film reminds us that protecting children unites us all, beyond politics, as a shared commitment to their safety."

Audiences across the U.S. are invited to theaters starting November 14 to support this vital message of child protection. Tickets are available now.

"HIDDEN WAR - Children trapped in war. One man is determined to save them."

For more information, contact Spanglish Movies at corporate@spanglishmovies.com.

About Spanglish Movies

Spanglish Movies distributes films that promote meaningful stories for U.S. audiences.

