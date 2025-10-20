Emergency Technical Decon's Enertia Liquid CO2+ System Named 2025 Firehouse Innovation Award Honoree

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Emergency Technical Decon (ETD), a leader in NFPA 1851-compliant decontamination utilizing liquid CO2 technologies, is proud to announce that its Enertia Liquid CO2+ system has been recognized as an 2025 Firehouse Innovation Awards honoree. The award, presented by Firehouse Magazine, celebrates groundbreaking technologies and services that advance the fire service and enhance firefighter safety.

Emergency Technical Decon Logo

The Enertia Liquid CO2+ system represents a major leap forward in personal protective equipment (PPE) care. Utilizing a closed-loop Liquid CO2+ cleaning process, the system removes up to 84% of PFAS and 99.9% of SVOCs and heavy metals from turnout gear while preserving the integrity of garment materials. This technology is environmentally friendly and improves safety by reducing toxic exposure and extending gear lifespan, helping departments stay in NFPA compliance.

"We're honored to be recognized by Firehouse Magazine for what we believe is the most effective solution in firefighter PPE decontamination," said Ryan Burchnell, CEO of Emergency Technical Decon. "This innovation award reflects our commitment to protecting those who protect us through cleaner gear, better compliance, and our goal of fewer long-term health risks."

The Enertia Liquid CO2+ system is currently operational in ETD's certified facilities in Eagan, Minnesota and Portland, Oregon as well in partnership with Ten-8 Fire & Safety who services the Florida and Georgia region with this industry-leading technology. Additional machine placements will be announced across North America in the coming months.

About Emergency Technical Decon (ETD):

Emergency Technical Decon is a UL-verified ISP under NFPA 1851, delivering Liquid CO2+ advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair services for firefighter PPE. With facilities in Oregon and Minnesota, ETD specializes in PFAS removal and cancer prevention through next-generation decontamination processes. Powered by Cool Clean Technologies, Emergency Technical Decon's services go beyond its ISP services, offering machine purchase and lease options for public safety agencies to bring this industry-leading technology in house. Learn more at www.etdecon.com .

