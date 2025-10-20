The Great AI Disconnect: Slalom's 2025 Insights Survey Finds Executive Optimism Doesn't Match Workforce Readiness

AI Insights survey reports AI investments will increase in 2026, and the next 3 years of growth will redefine the human skills that leaders value

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2025 - revealing a sharp divide between executive optimism and workforce readiness. 2,000 C-Suite and leaders were surveyed about their current and expected future investments in AI, and results found that while AI has become the centerpiece of corporate strategy, gaps in skills, systems, and leadership alignment threaten to slow progress.

Nearly all companies surveyed worldwide plan to increase AI spending in 2026, which is an acceleration from last year's projections. Executives describe these investments as well-balanced, but 93% of organizations face workforce challenges, and half still run their core business applications on legacy platforms.

"This is not the beginning of AI disruption. It's the endgame of its first act," said Amy Loftus, Chief Customer Officer at Slalom. "Global executives told us they expect most AI-driven transformation will be complete by 2030. The final surge of change across roles, workflows, and systems will peak between 2026 and 2028."

Slalom's research points to a growing misalignment between strategy and execution, leaders and employees, optimism and operational reality. As AI investment accelerates, success will depend on bridging these divides with strong governance, workforce development, and people-centered innovation. "As executives push AI deeper into decision-making, the question becomes whether organizations have the data foundations and appropriate frameworks to ensure those decisions are trusted," said Loftus.

Some of the survey's top findings:

AI investment is accelerating. Nearly all companies surveyed plan to increase their AI spending in 2026-an uptick from their 2025 projections. Most executives describe these investments as well-balanced against other organizational priorities.



Slalom's research is available for free to help customers and business executives make smarter decisions about AI investments. This year's survey was hosted and administered by GLG Insights.

You can register to receive the full report, which publishes later this year, at https://www.slalom.com/us/en/services/artificial-intelligence.

