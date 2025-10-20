Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 September 2025

Number of shares: 52 589 879

Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 009 467

Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 255 661

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020734805/en/

Contacts:

Rémy Cointreau