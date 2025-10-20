Entrepreneurs Find Support Through the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund and Boost Camp

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Omar Cardenas of Omar C Eco-Friendly Lawns LLC

The entrepreneurial landscape has never been more challenging, or rewarding, for those brave enough to pursue their vision. In a world where small businesses face unprecedented obstacles, from supply chain disruptions to evolving consumer demands, programs that offer capital and comprehensive support have become lifelines for ambitious founders. The FedEx Entrepreneur Fund and Boost Camp program, presented in collaboration with Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), provided 150 entrepreneurs with learning, networking and funding opportunities to scale their impact in 2025.

Beyond Funding: A Holistic Approach to Business Growth

While the promise of $10,000 in grant funding certainly catches attention, the true value of this program lies in its comprehensive approach to business development. Over 12 intensive weeks, participants don't just receive financial support - they undergo a transformation that touches every aspect of their business operations. The curriculum is meticulously designed to address the most critical elements of sustainable growth: evaluating business vision and identity, developing robust marketing and sales strategies, and organizing finances for improved financial health.

The numbers speak volumes about the program's effectiveness. Of the 150 entrepreneurs admitted into the latest Boost Camp cohort, 90% completed their initial Business Health Score assessment-a testament to participants' commitment to growth. Even more impressive, 55% returned to retake the assessment, resulting in an average 46% increase in their scores. This dramatic improvement isn't just statistical noise; it represents real businesses gaining clarity, focus, and strategic direction.

Real Entrepreneurs, Real Impact

Take Omar and Laura Cardenas of Omar C Eco-Friendly Lawns LLC in Berwyn, Illinois. This husband-and-wife team built their business on the foundation of sustainability, providing pet-safe, eco-conscious lawn care and landscaping services to their community. Before joining the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund Boost Camp, and receiving the grant, they were already committed to environmental responsibility and community giving. With this foundation, the program provided them with the strategic framework to amplify their impact.

Omar and Laura exemplified engagement throughout the program, attending every session and actively participating in the online community. Their dedication wasn't just about personal growth - they embodied the community-first entrepreneurship values that make small businesses the backbone of local economies. Through the program's guidance, they gained tools to deepen their environmental impact while building a more robust business model.

The story of Charlotte Bowens from Phoenix, Arizona, illustrates how purpose-driven entrepreneurship can address significant market gaps. Through Conscious Gear, Charlotte identified and filled a crucial void in outdoor recreation: inclusive equipment designed specifically for plus-sized adventurers. Her business doesn't just sell products; it creates belonging and accessibility in spaces where many have felt excluded.

"Being part of Boost Camp gave me the momentum to keep building something rooted in purpose and inclusivity," Charlotte reflects. Her consistent advocacy for equity and accessibility, combined with sustainable operations and community giveback, demonstrates how modern entrepreneurs are redefining success beyond profit margins. During the program, Charlotte's notable progress in her Business Health Score reflected her commitment to completing all curriculum while maintaining strong community involvement.

Innovation Meets Ancient Wisdom

Perhaps no story better illustrates the diverse range of innovation within the program than Steve Waddell's journey with Nasoni, LLC in Suffolk, Virginia. Steve took inspiration from ancient Roman fountain design and transformed it into award-winning, water-saving faucet technology. His company, Nasoni, addresses two critical contemporary needs: water conservation and accessibility for people with mobility limitations.

Steve's leadership through supply chain challenges while maintaining commitments to sustainability and employee wellbeing showcased the resilience that defines successful entrepreneurs. His major presence in the Boost Camp virtual community and one of the highest Business Health Score improvements in the program demonstrated how even experienced business owners can benefit from structured growth frameworks.

Technology for Sustainability

The fourth featured winner, Adriana Kao from Dallas, Texas, represents the intersection of technology and environmental responsibility. Through her company, usefull, Adriana tackled the massive problem of disposable takeout container waste by creating tech-enabled, trackable reusable alternatives. Launching during a pandemic required exceptional resilience and adaptability, qualities that served her well throughout the Boost Camp program.

Adriana's partnerships with universities and cafes to eliminate landfill waste while making reuse seamless demonstrate how entrepreneurs can create profitable solutions to environmental challenges. Her constant presence in the Boost Camp community, helping fellow participants stay motivated while significantly improving her own Business Health Score, exemplifies the collaborative spirit that makes these programs successful.

The Power of Community and Continuous Learning

The engagement metrics from the program reveal something profound about entrepreneurial learning. With 61% of participants joining Boost Camp sessions live and additional participants accessing content on their own schedules, the program accommodated different learning styles and business demands. The 12-week email journey maintained an impressive 68% open rate and 32% click-through rate, indicating sustained engagement with the learning curriculum.

Perhaps most telling is the completion of over 3,500 educational guides by the group-a clear indicator that participants weren't just showing up but actively engaging with the material. This level of commitment suggests that entrepreneurs are hungry for structured, high-quality business education when it's accessible and relevant to their immediate needs.

Looking Forward: The Ripple Effect

The success of these entrepreneurs extends far beyond their individual businesses. Each represents a model for how purpose-driven entrepreneurship can address community needs, environmental challenges, and social equity while building sustainable, profitable enterprises. Their stories inspire the next generation of founders while proving that with the right support, entrepreneurial dreams can indeed become transformative realities.

The FedEx Entrepreneur Fund and Boost Camp program isn't just creating successful businesses. It's cultivating a community of entrepreneurs committed to making a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.

Stay tuned for the applications launching in October 2025 for the upcoming 2026 FedEx Entrepreneur Fund & Boost Camp program.

