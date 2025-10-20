AiMOGA Robotics Unveils 2025 Brand Strategy, Paving a New "Vehicle-Robot Synergy + Global Collaboration" Horizon

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AiMOGA Global Business Conference, a new blueprint for embodied intelligence was revealed under the theme "Connecting the World • Incubating the Future."

Focusing on three pillars-core strategy, technology, and global expansion-AiMOGA Robotics marked a new stage in its embodied AI development. The event gathered partners, media, and experts from over 30 countries to witness how AiMOGA is shaping the future of "Automobile + Humanoid Robot" integration.

01 • New Strategic Vision:

From Automotive Robotics to Trusted Human Assistants

Zhang Guibing, General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics, said the era of embodied intelligence has arrived. Over the past three years, AiMOGA evolved from concept to commercial reality, enabling its humanoid robot Mornine to deliver autonomous presentations, multilingual interaction, and real-world service tasks.

Moving forward, AiMOGA will follow "Practical Technology + Real-world Scenarios + Human Assistants," advancing vehicle-robot collaboration and expanding humanoid and quadruped products to become a world-leading and trusted AI assistant provider.

02 • Technological Framework Upgrade:

Achieving L3 Core Capability and Launching the "MoNet" Vision-Language Model

Xia Peng, Executive Deputy General Manager, announced AiMOGA's upgrade from L2 (Collaboration Level) to L3 (Assistance Level), achieving multimodal perception, autonomous execution, and adaptive behavior.

Its "All-domain Intelligent Construction" integrates high-torque joints, 17 DOF dexterous hands, multilingual large model cognition, semantic understanding, and reinforcement learning for autonomous planning.

AiMOGA also founded the Vehicle-Robot Synergy Innovation Center, merging automotive cockpit and robot control expertise, and launched MoNet, a vision-language model for multilingual Q&A and intent analysis.

03 • Global Expansion:

Building an International Sales Network and Charting Bold Future Goals

Leveraging Chery's 11,000+ outlets, AiMOGA is expanding its global full-scenario delivery.

As the world's first humanoid robot certified under EU Hardware and Software Certification, AiMOGA has been deployed in 30+ countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, and South Africa.

Partner Nicola noted: "They're not just machines-they're reliable assistants."

By 2030, AiMOGA targets 40,000 humanoid and 90,000 quadruped global shipments across sales, education, and companionship fields.

Conclusion

With clear strategy, advanced technology, and a global ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics is defining a new era of synergy among humans, robots, and automobiles.

