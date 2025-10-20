Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - GlobeScan is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, GlobeScan will host Activating Public Support In Canada For A Net-Zero, Nature-Positive Future: Where Are We And What Will It Take To Get To 2030 which aims to present Canadian insights from the GlobeScan Societal Shift Project-a global research initiative designed to identify the most effective pathways for activating collective sentiment toward a net-zero, nature-positive future. Through a newly developed global survey instrument, the project explores five key dimensions of public engagement: perceived urgency, cognitive alignment, emotional drivers, sustainable behavior readiness, and support for systemic solutions. Results feed into a new Societal Shift Index, which tracks levels of public buy-in and identifies leverage points for accelerating a social shift. The Company will share findings on:• How people perceive the urgency and personal impact of climate and nature crises.• What emotional and cognitive factors drive or hinder action.• Which solutions - technological, behavioral, and policy-based - garner the strongest support among Canadians.• How public sentiment varies across demographics and geographies. This session will be especially relevant for companies, policymakers, NGOs, and communicators seeking to build broad-based support for climate and nature action in Canada.

Activating Public Support In Canada For A Net-Zero, Nature-Positive Future: Where Are We And What Will It Take To Get To 2030 is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2025

Time: 12.00 PM EST

Format/Location: Virtual / Online, Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about Activating Public Support In Canada For A Net-Zero, Nature-Positive Future: Where Are We And What Will It Take To Get To 2030, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About GlobeScan

GlobeScan is an insights and advisory firm specializing in trust, sustainability, and engagement.



We equip clients with insights to navigate shifting societal and stakeholder expectations, crafting evidence-based strategies that reduce risks and create value for their organizations and society.



Established in 1987, we have offices in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, London, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, and Toronto. GlobeScan is a participant of the UN Global Compact and a Certified B Corporation.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

