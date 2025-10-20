New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Emerging Growth Research today announced the initiation of coverage on OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) with a Buy-Emerging rating and a 12-month price target of $10.00, representing over 1,600% upside from the Company's recent closing price of $0.58.

The initiation report highlights OSR Holdings' innovative biotech portfolio, expanding 4th-party logistics (4PL) business, and pending acquisition of Woori IO, a noninvasive glucose monitoring company supported by Samsung Electronics. OSRH's diversified operations across cancer immunotherapy, biologics, and medical device distribution position it for significant growth and long-term value creation.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report:

Diversified Healthcare Portfolio: OSR Holdings operates three wholly-owned subsidiaries-Vaximm, Darnatein, and RM Communications (RMC)-spanning clinical-stage immunotherapy, biologics for degenerative diseases, and medical device distribution in South Korea.

Vaximm - Oncology Focus: Vaximm is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies targeting tumor vasculature and antigens. Its lead drug, VXM01, has completed multiple Phase 2 trials in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer and has received Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and EMA.

Darnatein - Regenerative Medicine: Darnatein's AI-designed biologics, DRT-101 and DRT-102, address osteoarthritis and spinal fusion, respectively. Early data show superior bone and cartilage regeneration potential compared to standard BMP therapies.

RMC - Profitable 4PL Platform: RM Communications is a profitable Korean medical device distributor expanding into 4th-party logistics, offering import licensing, regulatory, and logistics consolidation for hospitals and device manufacturers.

Woori IO Acquisition: OSRH's pending acquisition of Woori IO adds noninvasive glucose monitoring technology that eliminates the need for finger-prick testing. The platform has received non-dilutive funding from Samsung Electronics and is advancing toward regulatory approval in Korea.

Valuation Upside: Shares remain deeply discounted following early-2025 market maker disputes and dilution events unrelated to fundamentals. Emerging Growth Research's DCF analysis supports a $10.00/share price target, with significant upside as 4PL growth and biotech milestones materialize.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FINAL-OSRH_Initiation_10.20.25.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/osrh/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare company developing oral immunotherapies for cancer and biologics for degenerative diseases. The Company also distributes medical devices and systems through its RMC subsidiary and is expanding into 4PL logistics. OSRH's pending acquisition of Woori IO adds a breakthrough noninvasive glucose monitoring technology to its portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://www.osrholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for OSR Holdings, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to statements regarding product development, regulatory milestones, market growth, and anticipated financial performance. Actual results could differ materially due to clinical, regulatory, financial, or competitive risks.

