Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
TraceLink Inc.: TraceLink Recognized on Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech List

The annual list honors groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in the Enduring Impact category. This prestigious recognition highlights emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence. The Enduring Impact category honors tech breakthroughs from organizations that have been in business for more than 15 years.

For more than 15 years, TraceLink has united the life sciences industry around a single mission: to protect patients by ensuring that critical medicines reach them safely, securely, and on time. Through relentless innovation, TraceLink has evolved from digital Traceability leader to global pioneer in Agentic Orchestration-a new era announced by President and CEO Shabbir Dahod during his keynote at FutureLink Barcelona-in which humans and intelligent agents collaborate to reason, adapt, and act responsibly across the end-to-end supply chain.

"This recognition is not just about technology-it's about purpose, perseverance, and progress," said Dahod. "From the very beginning, our focus has been on patients. Today, we're pioneering an agentic future where humans and digital companions work side-by-side, not to replace people, but to enhance how we deliver high-quality, life-saving products to the world. With OPUS as the agentic orchestration platform backbone that technology teams are using to support their business partners in supply chain, finance, and commercial functions, we've built the foundation for a new kind of intelligence-one rooted in real-time information, trust, and human-defined guardrails."

Building upon the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS), TraceLink's breakthroughs in Agentic Orchestration move supply chain operations beyond static systems and brittle automation into adaptive, reasoning-based workflows. This innovation is powered by TraceLink's unmatched network of more than 339,000 active, pre-integrated links and a foundation of end-to-end, compliant, and secure information sharing across the global pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Dahod added, "There is no AI without information. Real-time, structured data is the bedrock of intelligence. That's why we built a platform where every transaction, process, and collaboration across the supply chain can be digitalized, understood, and orchestrated-empowering every participant, from manufacturers to pharmacies, to achieve new levels of resilience and efficiency."

TraceLink's recent product advancements-including its Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), and forthcoming Tempo analytics environment-collectively transform the supply chain into a living, learning network where human expertise and agentic intelligence operate in harmony.

The 2025 Next Big Things in Tech honorees represent a diverse array of emerging technologies from established companies, startups, and research organizations. These innovations, while at varying stages of market adoption, share one defining trait: the potential to profoundly reshape industries and improve lives.

"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit here.

About TraceLink
TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tracelink-recognized-on-fast-companys-next-big-things-in-tech-list-302589189.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
