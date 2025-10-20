Athens, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - StayDuo announces an AI roommate matching workflow designed to make shared homes easier to run across co living in Greece. The company targets real renter journeys such as rental apartments in Athens and student housing by pairing and matching with optional verification and a one page digital rental agreement that clarifies expectations before people move in.





StayDuo App 01



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/271071_8d1e8b58c4028b5b_001full.jpg

The product starts with practical inputs that usually decide whether a household works. Users set their budget, move-in dates, area preferences, and no-smoking policy. They can also add observable routines such as quiet hours, cleanliness standards, guest frequency, kitchen use, preferred languages, and communication style. A constraint filter removes non starters and a lightweight learning to rank layer orders remaining options by day to day compatibility. Each suggestion includes a short reason such as 'matches quiet hours window' or 'low guest frequency'. The AI is positioned as assistive rather than predictive so people can understand why a suggested match appears.

Between a match and move in households can trigger consent-based verification when extra assurance helps. The platform records that a check occurred and when it expires while avoiding a mandatory identity wall. Housemates then e sign a plain language one page digital rental agreement covering duration, how shared costs are split, paid visitor policy, quiet hours, and cleaning rhythm. The document can be edited later by mutual consent and is intended to make expectations clear rather than replace a lease. StayDuo says the feature set aligns with GDPR and anti discrimination rules.

StayDuo positions the product where individuals coordinate directly without agencies. That includes student housing and early career relocations and also newcomers who want to test a neighborhood before signing a long lease. Availability is Greece-wide with discovery pages rolling out for Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Volos, and Crete. For readers exploring shared apartments in Greece or on a roommate app in Greece, the emphasis is on reducing mismatches that send renters back into the market.





StayDuo App 02



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/271071_8d1e8b58c4028b5b_002full.jpg

Core discovery and AI roommate matching remain accessible without a paywall which means anyone can search rooms and rental apartments in Athens using the free flow. The company tracks outcomes that map to real households such as match acceptance rate, agreement completion, and early edits to house rules as a risk signal and dispute reports after move in. StayDuo says it does not optimize for clicks or chat time and instead measures whether households hold together.

Founder Kevin Varkelos said, "We use AI as an assistant not an oracle. Every suggestion includes a reason people can check. If differences surface early and are written down in plain language shared homes are easier to manage."

About StayDuo

StayDuo is a co-living matchmaking and home management platform that helps individuals find roommates compatible in habits, values, and lifestyles. With identity verification, smart matching, digital contracts, and built-in shared home tools, StayDuo makes shared living safer, clearer, and more human.

More information and product updates are available at https://www.stayduo.gr/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271071

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR