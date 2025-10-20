Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:09
2,280 Euro
-3,39 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,70019:36
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 18:03 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
20-Oct-2025 / 16:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
 
DATE: October 20, 2025 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables in the amount of TL 249.638.594,72 which is the sum of 
principal amount and accrued contractual interest arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque 
accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with their accrued 
interest as of October 1, 2025, to Galata Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 38.000.000,00. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 405631 
EQS News ID:  2215750 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
