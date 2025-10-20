Benchling Partners with Anthropic to Build a Bridge Between Science and AI

Claude's Life Sciences Ecosystem pairs Benchling AI with advanced reasoning in Claude

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling today announced a partnership with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company and the creator of Claude, to advance AI in biotech through the Claude for Life Sciences Ecosystem . The collaboration pairs Benchling's trusted data foundation and AI agents with Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities. Scientists can now ask Claude questions about their Benchling data to get clear, source-linked answers, summaries, and decision-ready reports in minutes. Benchling AI agents in Claude handle the heavy-lifting of searching structured data like assay results and molecules and pulling unstructured context buried in lab notebooks, so scientists can focus on analysis and decisions.

Building the AI ecosystem for biotech

AI's potential for impact in life sciences is profound. As Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has said in his Machines of Loving Grace essay , AI could "compress decades of biological progress into just a few years," opening the door to far better prevention and treatment across diseases. Getting there requires operationalizing AI: pairing advanced models with trustworthy, secure data; purpose-built workflows; and access for every scientist.

"AI in R&D only works through an ecosystem. Anthropic is doing this right, bringing together the best technologies while putting access, governance, and interoperability first," said Ashu Singhal, Co-founder and President of Benchling. "Benchling is uniquely positioned to contribute. For more than a decade, scientists have trusted us as the source of truth for experimental data and to modernize their workflows. Now we're building AI that powers this next chapter of R&D."

"We're connecting Claude to the systems science already runs on. With Benchling's trusted data foundation and AI workflows, Claude helps teams move from research questions to results faster, at lab, program, and portfolio scale," said Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences and Biology, Anthropic.

What scientists can do today

Claude for Life Sciences leverages Benchling as the system of record while Claude synthesizes insights across the data. The integration between Claude and Benchling is possible via Model Context Protocol ( MCP ), and enables users to move seamlessly between the two, with one-click traceability to the underlying scientific data. Existing permissions and audit logs carry over automatically, so organizations can roll out AI across R&D while maintaining control and compliance.

Here's how researchers, program leads, bioinformaticians, and scientists are using Benchling in Claude.

Category Example prompt Recommendations "Based on our last three in vivo results in Benchling and recent FDA guidance, what should we test next?" Portfolio insights "Aggregate results from our top five programs and highlight which ones are showing the strongest early efficacy signals compared with industry benchmarks." Workflow orchestration "Pull my Benchling assay results and check for related compound data to see if we've already profiled these molecules." Cross-source comparison "Compare the IC50 results from my last two Benchling experiments with recent PubMed articles on AAV stability." Multi-tool reporting "Draft a report that combines Benchling notebook data with statistical analyses to create a single study summary."

Access and availability

Benchling's AI agents in the Claude for Life Sciences ecosystem are available to Benchling customers with Benchling AI enabled. Customers should reach out to their account teams for set-up and more information.

About Benchling

Benchling's mission is to unlock the power of biotechnology. Founded in 2012, Benchling provides a unified, cloud-based platform trusted by more than 1,300 biotech companies worldwide, from pioneering startups to global biopharmas like Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi. Benchling's products help scientists capture, connect, and analyze data across the R&D lifecycle. With Benchling AI, scientists use agents and models directly in their workflows, connected to structured data. The result: faster teams, better molecules, and breakthroughs for all.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models purpose-built for business tasks. Visit www.anthropic.com for more information.

