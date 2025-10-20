ChampionsGate Acquisition Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Monterey, CA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionsGate Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CHPGU), a blank check company, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and director, Mr. Boon Liat Timothy Lim.

Mr. Lim has brought to the Company more than two decades of executive leadership and operational management experience in Southeast Asia. Since January 2022, Mr. Lim has served as an independent consultant, advising business leaders on a variety of strategic and management issues. Previously, he served in various executive roles at Dragon Group International Ltd from 2006 to 2021, including as executive director, and President and Acting CEO, where he led business development and growth strategies across various business lines for the Singapore Stock Exchange-listed investment holding company. Mr. Lim has also held various roles at ASTI Holdings Ltd., a major semiconductor developer listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 575), where he served as Group Administrative Officer from 2013 to December 2021 and as Executive Director from 2004 to December 2021, supervising a variety of corporate functions for the group and its portfolio companies around the world. In addition to these roles, Mr. Lim has served on the boards of several public and private companies in Southeast Asia. Mr. Lim started his career in the computer and semiconductor industries, where he founded or managed several business in Singapore, Southeast Asia and India. Mr. Lim held a diploma in Sales and Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Lim succeeds Mr. Bala Padmakumar, who served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and director since inception until his departure on July 31, 2025 to pursue other opportunities.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Timothy for joining the company," said director William W. Snyder, who leads the search of the new chief executive officer, "We look forward to leverage his extensive business management experience and strong relationship across industries to drive the Company's search for superior business combination opportunities."



