Biotalys NV: Regulated information

Ghent, Belgium, Oct. 20, 2025(hereafter the "Company" or "Biotalys") today announces, in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the "Belgian Act"), that the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

Share capital: EUR 5,555,181.05 EUR

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,568,645 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,568,645 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 1,779,400 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 1,779,400 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 889,700 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares). 1,504,867 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,504,867 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares). 28,653 share units, awarded in aggregate to the independent directors of the Company in the framework of its remuneration policy. Each share unit contains the obligation to subscribe to one new share of the Company at an issue price of one EUR per share-unit. Cash settlement is possible. The conditions of the share units are described in the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

