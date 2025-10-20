Broadway Financial Corporation: City First Bank Appoints Justin Jennings as Executive Vice President, Chief Deposit Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC), parent company of City First Bank, National Association, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Jennings as Executive Vice President, Chief Deposit Officer, based in Washington, DC. In this role, Jennings will lead treasury management services, banking operations, digital banking, and deposit strategy. He will report directly to Brian Argrett, President and CEO.

"I am honored to join a financial institution that is deeply committed to uplifting underinvested communities through mission-driven initiatives," said Jennings. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of City First Bank and advancing its impactful vision."

Jennings most recently served as Executive Vice President, Operations Officer at Columbia Bank in Fair Lawn, NJ, where he oversaw deposit operations, loan servicing, and the customer service center. He strategically positioned treasury management as a core enterprise asset, aligning it with long-term business objectives and community impact. His leadership helped expand the bank's market presence and strengthen client engagement through trusted relationships with executive, institutional, and community stakeholders.

Prior to his tenure at Columbia Bank, Jennings held the role of Executive Director, Head of Treasury Services for Community Development Banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co. His team managed a diverse portfolio that included Community Development Real Estate Lending, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Intermediary Lending, and New Markets and Tax Credit (NMTC) investments. Further, Jennings held the position of Head of Client Service for Real Estate Banking and assumed various leadership roles during his seventeen-year tenure at JPMorgan Chase.

"Justin's extensive experience in client services, business process improvement, and market expansion will be a significant asset to City First Bank," stated Argrett. "His strategic mindset, exceptional relationship skills, and proven leadership will be essential components in achieving our organizational goals. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Jennings will assume a pivotal role in propelling City First Bank's strategic objectives, with a primary emphasis on augmenting deposit growth, optimizing treasury management, enhancing digital banking capabilities, fostering operational excellence, and elevating the overall client experience.

About City First Bank

City First Bank offers a variety of commercial loan products, services, and depository accounts that support investments in affordable housing, small businesses, and nonprofit community facilities located within underinvested neighborhoods. City First Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution, Certified B Corp, and a member of the Global Alliance of Banking on Values. The Bank and the City First network of nonprofits, City First Enterprises, Homes By CFE, and City First Foundation, represent the City First branded family of community development financial institutions, which offer a robust lending and deposit platform.

