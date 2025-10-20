Dignity Health Sports Park Delivers a Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Experience for Families at Treats-N-Suites Bash

AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park once again transformed into a Halloween wonderland for the community, hosting its 18th annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash on October 17, 2025. Presented by Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy Foundation, the sold-out event welcomed more than 1,000 children and their families for an evening of festive fun and safe trick-or-treating.

Now a beloved South Bay tradition, the annual celebration offers local families a spirited and secure way to enjoy Halloween. Tailored for children ages 2-11, this year's bash featured hayrides, carnival games courtesy of the City of Carson, a costume parade, and interactive experiences from organizations including the Wildlife Learning Center, Melissa's Produce, and more. Music and entertainment were provided by the 102.3 KJLH street team, adding to the lively atmosphere.

"Each year, it's incredibly rewarding to see the pure joy on children's faces as they explore our festively decorated suites and celebrate Halloween in a safe, welcoming space," said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director of Community Relations at Dignity Health Sports Park. "For families in Carson and neighboring communities, Treats-N-Suites has become more than just an event - it's a cherished tradition. It's about creating magical moments, building community, and reminding everyone that Dignity Health Sports Park is a place where they belong."

Adding to the Halloween magic, the venue's luxury suites were creatively decorated by community partners including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Carson Sheriff Department, Dignity Health, South Bay Pavilion Mall, Boys & Girls Club of Carson, YMCA Gardena-Carson, NORMS, Freeway Insurance, and others. Each suite offered a unique trick-or-treat experience, allowing kids to explore the venue in a fun and festive way.

For nearly two decades, the Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash has been a cornerstone of Dignity Health Sports Park's community programming, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and family-friendly experiences for residents across Los Angeles County.

