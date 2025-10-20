Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 18:14 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dignity Health Sports Park Delivers a Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Experience for Families at Treats-N-Suites Bash

AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park once again transformed into a Halloween wonderland for the community, hosting its 18th annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash on October 17, 2025. Presented by Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy Foundation, the sold-out event welcomed more than 1,000 children and their families for an evening of festive fun and safe trick-or-treating.

Now a beloved South Bay tradition, the annual celebration offers local families a spirited and secure way to enjoy Halloween. Tailored for children ages 2-11, this year's bash featured hayrides, carnival games courtesy of the City of Carson, a costume parade, and interactive experiences from organizations including the Wildlife Learning Center, Melissa's Produce, and more. Music and entertainment were provided by the 102.3 KJLH street team, adding to the lively atmosphere.

"Each year, it's incredibly rewarding to see the pure joy on children's faces as they explore our festively decorated suites and celebrate Halloween in a safe, welcoming space," said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director of Community Relations at Dignity Health Sports Park. "For families in Carson and neighboring communities, Treats-N-Suites has become more than just an event - it's a cherished tradition. It's about creating magical moments, building community, and reminding everyone that Dignity Health Sports Park is a place where they belong."

Adding to the Halloween magic, the venue's luxury suites were creatively decorated by community partners including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Carson Sheriff Department, Dignity Health, South Bay Pavilion Mall, Boys & Girls Club of Carson, YMCA Gardena-Carson, NORMS, Freeway Insurance, and others. Each suite offered a unique trick-or-treat experience, allowing kids to explore the venue in a fun and festive way.

For nearly two decades, the Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash has been a cornerstone of Dignity Health Sports Park's community programming, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and family-friendly experiences for residents across Los Angeles County.

To learn more about upcoming community events, visit https://www.dignityhealthsportspark.com/events


The event welcomed more than 1,000 children and their families for an evening of festive fun and safe trick-or-treating.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/dignity-health-sports-park-delivers-a-safe-and-spooktacular-halloween-experience-for-familie-1089440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.