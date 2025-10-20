PIDX International Appoints Miledy Paris as New Volunteer President

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Petroleum Industry Data Exchange, Inc. (PIDX), the global nonprofit organization that facilitates the development of eBusiness standards within the Energy Industry, announces the appointment of Miledy Paris as its new volunteer President.

Miledy Paris

Miledy Paris head shot

Miledy succeeds Mimi Stansbury, who has stepped down from her role as volunteer President. PIDX extends its gratitude to Mimi for her leadership and many contributions throughout her term. She will continue to serve as Chair of the PIDX Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and ongoing governance.

"It has been a privilege to serve as President of PIDX and to work alongside so many dedicated professionals committed to advancing data standards across the energy industry. I am confident that under Miledy's leadership, PIDX will continue building on its strong foundation and driving even greater innovation and collaboration in the years ahead." - Mimi Stansbury, Chairman of the PIDX Board of Directors

As President, Miledy Paris will lead PIDX's strategic initiatives, working closely with the Board of Directors, member companies, committees, and project teams. Her leadership will support the continued development and adoption of open eBusiness standards that drive interoperability, efficiency, and innovation across the global Energy supply chain.

With over 15 years of experience in the energy sector, Miledy specializes in eCommerce and digital transformation at Halliburton, where she manages the company's global eCommerce department. Her expertise in digital invoicing, compliance, and large-scale technology implementations uniquely positions her to advance PIDX's mission.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead PIDX International at such a pivotal time for our industry. As energy companies accelerate digital transformation, standardized and transparent data exchange will be key to unlocking efficiency and innovation at scale. PIDX has long been the trusted forum where technology, business, and collaboration converge, and I'm excited to help guide its next chapter of growth and global impact." - Miledy Paris, eCommerce Manager, Halliburton

About PIDX International

Based in Houston, Texas, PIDX International is a trusted professional organization of Energy Industry leaders dedicated to working together to standardize data exchange for digital business. PIDX has developed global standards by and for all participants in the Energy Industry. With a strong antitrust framework at its foundation, PIDX provides a trusted and proven environment for operators, suppliers, and network providers to communicate, collaborate, and transform. To learn more, visit www.pidx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

