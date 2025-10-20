INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Build Show LIVE Redefines Homebuilding Through Expert-Led Content, Connections and Science-Backed Building Solutions

Second annual event highlights the changemakers at the forefront of transforming the residential construction landscape.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Build Show LIVE concluded its second edition October 18, cementing its position as the most essential event dedicated to the future of homebuilding and high-quality construction practices. In partnership with The Build Show, the event attracts an engaged and influential audience and is a prime opportunity for companies to connect with decision-makers, industry leaders and professionals who drive purchasing decisions. Industry representation at Build Show LIVE is dominated by professionals in construction and building related fields.

Builders, remodelers, specialty contractors and architects sought out the latest solutions through expert-led education and extensive product showcases. Education was a key part of the show floor, spanning three stages: the Pella Build Better Stage, the Huber Main Stage and the Know Better Stage.

Build Show LIVE attendees, who are primarily CEOs, business owners, presidents, vice presidents and directors, represent the decision-making leadership of the construction and building industry. Executives and business leaders gained insights from Build Experts, representing various areas of expertise and bringing regional and climate-specific knowledge, providing a comprehensive understanding of building practices across different markets and environmental conditions.

The keynote session by Matt Risinger and Brent Hull, "Build Like it Matters: Craftsmanship, Legacy and the Soul of Trades", convened a full audience to learn first-hand about craftsmanship, legacy and the importance of building with intention. Risinger, the founder of The Build Show and Hull, Owner and Founder of Hull Homes & Hull Millwork, prepared attendees with insights into how to evolve while keeping the commitment to fundamentals and producing top quality products.

"Build Show LIVE truly represents the future of construction, empowering the residential sector to reach the highest standards possible while creating a more efficient, safer and eco-friendly final product that will set new standards," shares Sue Pino, Show Director of Build Show LIVE. "Quality building goes hand-in-hand with the caliber of our audience, who are the forward thinkers that share a commitment to excellence and are always looking ahead for opportunities to build better."

Exhibitor-led demonstrations displayed building tools, new products and practices that result in greater efficiency and longevity. First-time exhibitors included Arclin, EDCO, TapeTech, Isokern and Viewrail and names like Huber, Pella, Polyguard, Andersen Windows and Doors, Bosch Home Comfort and Builders FirstSource returned to the show floor for the second year.

"This is our second year with Build Show LIVE. We have had great connections with high-level architects, contractors, builders, all with the same mindset. What a better partnership than to have high quality products like Bosch Home Comfort Products with the same level of high-quality contractors. When the product level matches the quality of the clientele and that desire to know better, build better, that makes sense for us." -Bosch Home Comfort.

Education sessions covered critical technical areas such as electrical systems and wiring methodologies, advanced drywall finishes practices and finishing techniques and the growing field of zero energy homes and sustainable building practices. Beyond technical skills, the curriculum addressed crucial aspects including effective client relationship strategies, streamlined project management approaches and strategic recruiting methods for building successful teams.

"We attended Build Show LIVE because this is probably the most current information we have, as far as new technology that is going to be able to benefit us and hopefully help us move into the future. My business is a nonprofit organization, and we find ways to help our clients make their homes more energy efficient by lowering their utility bills and making them more independent. Build Show LIVE keeps us completely up to date with what is current today." -Panhandle Community Services.

Build Show LIVE delivered an expanded experience through additional events comprising VIP home tours, showcasing two in-progress custom homes designed and built by experts and a networking roundtable breakfast, discussing opportunities and obstacles facing builders, contractors and remodelers in the high-performance building community.?

"Our Build Experts are passionate about sharing knowledge and proven techniques with a community of like-minded professionals who understand the true value of craftsmanship and innovation," shares Matt Risinger, Founder of The Build Show. "The techniques, systems and best practices shared at Build Show LIVE will ripple through countless construction sites, influence thousands of projects and ultimately result in years and years of better homes being built across the country, creating lasting change."

Build Show LIVE will return to Texas next year, taking place September 10-12, 2026, in San Antonio at the Henry B. González Convention Center. To stay up to date with show announcements and to be part of the building science revolution and connect with a network that is redefining what it means to build well, please visit www.buildshowlive.com .

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques. Build Show LIVE will bring together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training and the most accessible resources. To learn more about the event, visit www.buildshowlive.com .

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Creator of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube , Instagram ?and the Build Podcast . With over 7M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show ??is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results. For more information, please visit www.thebuildshow.com .

Media Contacts

Informa Markets Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

The Build Show

PR@buildproductions.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/build-show-live-redefines-homebuilding-through-expert-led-content-connections-1089408