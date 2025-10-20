Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its ongoing maiden drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt has intersected high-grade gold mineralization, including 21.59 g/t Au over 5.84 metres with a higher-grade core of 30.45 g/t Au over 4.06 metres in drill hole AR25-10 at the T-6 Zone.

All assays results for the Twin Zone are pending. Holes AR25-07, 08 and 09 were drilled at the Twin Zone.

"Visible gold has now been confirmed in multiple T-6 holes, with several returning significant gold assays," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "We are particularly encouraged by the consistency of mineralization across the T-6 Zone. These results validate our targeting and warrant continued expansion of the program."

Peter Deacon, Director of Arya Resources, commented: "I think Rasool's just getting started - these are only the first holes of the drill program, and there's still a lot of ground left to explore. I'm really excited to see what comes next!"

T-6 Zone Results

All holes completed to date at the T-6 Zone intersected quartz-vein-hosted mineralization with visible gold observed in all holes at T-6 except AR25-04. The table below lists the significant gold assays results obtained in each hole at T-6.

T-6 Zone: Individual Assays

Drill Hole From (m) To(m) Length (m) V.G. Au g/t AR25-001 32.55 33.30 0.75 2 specks V.G. 11.0 AR25-001 33.30 34.00 0.70 2 specks V.G. 6.9 AR25-001 34.00 34.76 0.76 1 Speck V.G. 14.1 AR25-002 55.02 55.50 0.48 1 speck V.G. 3.15 Drill Hole From (m) To(m) Length (m) V.G. Au g/t AR25-002 55.50 56.00 0.50 2 specks V.G. 0.88 AR25-002 56.00 56.75 0.75 2 specks V.G. 0.0 AR25-002 56.75 57.50 0.75 1 Speck V.G. 3.88 AR25-003 68.44 69.34 0.90 2 specks V.G. 0.0 AR25-003 69.34 70.24 0.90 3 specks V.G. 48.90 AR25-005 36.15 36.75 0.60

0.66 AR25-005 36.75 37.35 0.60 2 specks V.G. 69.9 AR25-006 53.15 53.75 0.60 2 specks V.G. 27.9 AR25-006 53.75 54.28 0.53

3.0 AR25-10 20.40 21.04 0.64 4 specks V.G. 11.3 AR25-10 41.7 42.76 1.06

1.79 AR25-10 42.76 43.48 0.72

0.79 AR25-10 43.48 44.5 1.02 1 Speck V.G. 14.6 AR25-10 44.5 45 0.5 3 specks V.G. 16.6 AR25-10 45 45.6 0.6 5 specks V.G. 107.6 AR25-10 45.6 46.5 0.9 3 specks V.G. 27.5 AR25-10 46.5 47.54 1.04

10.7





T-6 Zone: Signifiant Drill-Hole Intersections

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Gram Metres











AR25-01 32.55 34.76 2.21 10.77 23.80 Including 34 34.76 0.76 14.1

AR25-02 55.02 57.5 2.48 1.97 4.89 Including 56.75 57.5 0.75 3.88

AR25-03 68.44 70.24 1.8 24.46 44.03 Including 69.34 70.24 0.9 48.9

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Gram Metres AR25-04 No significant values



AR25-05 36.15 37.35 1.2 35.28 42.34 Including 36.75 37.35 0.6 69.9

AR25-06 53.15 54.28 1.13 16.2 18.31 Including 53.15 53.75 0.6 27.9

AR25-10 41.7 47.54 5.84 21.59 126.09 Including 43.48 47.54 4.06 30.45

and 45 46.5 1.5 59.54

and 45 45.6 0.6 107.6



Note: All results summarized in this table were assayed at SRC Laboratories using method AU9 (Metallic Gold Assay). True thickness/widths of mineralization is unknown.

The Wedge Lake Project is situated approximately 165 km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan (56° 15' 10.557" N, 103° 51' 12.410" W). Locally, the project is located along the southern shore of Upper Nistoassini Lake and approximately 2 km north-east of Upper Waddy Lake. The National Topographic System (NTS) map sheets of the claims are 64D04 and 64D05. The Company's Wedge Lake Gold Project now totals 32,459 acres, including the newly staked claims.





Claim Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/271110_cf9bea1b64bb4954_002full.jpg

The drill program was designed to verify gold mineralization at the historic T-6 and Twin Zones within the property. The program was successful in intersecting gold-bearing quartz veins at T-6. Results for the Twin Zone are pending. The following table summarizes the locations of each drill hole completed during the late summer 2025 diamond drill program on the Wedge Lake Property. The program consisted of 10 NQ-core-sized diamond drill holes totaling 1,126.9 m.





September 2025 Wedge Lake Drill Program: Summary Table

Hole Number East (m) North (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) AR25-01 571511.4 6234398.8 439.5 43.0 -60.0 81.0 AR25-02 571501.6 6234387.1 439.9 43.0 -60.0 99.0 AR25-03 571494.4 6234379.2 439.6 43.0 -60.0 105.0 AR25-04 571490.6 6234392.5 439.0 43.0 -60.0 108.0 AR25-05 571514.9 6234391.9 440.1 43.0 -60.0 96.0 AR25-06 571505.4 6234381.7 439.9 43.0 -60.0 115.5 AR25-07 572088.7 6234410.4 458.0 350.0 -52.4 166.1 AR25-08 572183.9 6234442.9 458.0 350.5 -45.3 82.0 AR25-09 572369.0 6234656.0 457.5 169.2 -47.3 186.0 AR25-10 571538.0 6234428.7 442.0 223.0 -52.9 88.3







Total Meterage: 1,126.9



Datum: NAD 83, Z13N



T-6 Zone Drill-Hole Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/271110_cf9bea1b64bb4954_003full.jpg





Twin Zone Update

Located approximately 570 m northeast of the T-6 Zone, the Twin Zone hosts gold-only mineralization associated with sulphide-bearing quartz-clast breccias adjacent to sulphide-facies iron formation-a setting comparable to Canada's Lupin and Musselwhite deposits. All assays results for the Twin Zone are pending. Holes AR25-07, 08 and 09 were drilled at the Twin Zone.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the late Summer 2025 were logged, photographed and sampled at Arya's drill camp located approximately 15 km from the T-6 Zone and 14 km west off of Highway 102, 165 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended and split in half. One half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 µm. All the +106 µm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 µm fraction. All weights, assays and calculations are reported. The remaining samples were analyzed using Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs)), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Projects, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards (CRM's), blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

