NOVI Space Inc.: NOVI Demonstrates Real-Time Marine Vessel Detection On-Board Its SEED Payload on the International Space Station

Emerging Leader in Space Infrastructure and On-Board Compute Announces AI-Based Feature Detection from Space Platform

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / NOVI Space Inc. (NOVI), a leader in on-orbit compute and space infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully demonstrated its AI-based object detection pipeline from the Space Edge Experiments and Demonstrations (SEED) payload onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The SEED payload pairs one of NOVI's TRL-9 radiation tolerant On-Board Computers (OBC) with a visible spectrum camera for real-time feature detection.

AI Marine Vessel Detection

A notional representation of results from NOVI's ML marine vessel detection algorithm run in orbit.

The SEED experiment is being conducted for the Missile Defense Agency. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), successfully launched the Space Test Program-Houston 10 (STP-H10) mission, which delivered five U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and one NASA experimental science payloads, as a part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Using internally developed and trained AI models, NOVI's demonstration has proven the ability to image, detect and inform ground teams of the presence and location of marine vessels, ranging in size from personal sailboats to industrial container ships, within timeframes as low as 8 seconds from image capture to ground notification. This marks a significant improvement over traditional systems in which satellite imagery must first be downloaded to the ground for terrestrial analysis, adding latency and cost to the process for generating intelligence. NOVI's edge-processing OBC solution brings the processing power onto the sensor-stack itself, allowing satellites to rapidly extract "needles" of actionable intelligence on a real-time basis, rather than a "haystack" of raw data that is downlinked and analyzed after-the-fact on the ground.

In preparation for the launch of NOVI's GENIETM satellite constellation in early 2026, NOVI is also releasing a public dataset on its website of five full-sized images taken by SEED. These images are representative of the visual spectrum data to be generated onboard the first GENIE satellites with a ground sample distance of approximately 3 meters, each spanning approximately 16x16 kilometers of swath (5,460 x 5,460 pixels.) The collection covers a range of geological environments, and is provided for customers to evaluate NOVI's capabilities and begin work on commercial AI models that can be uploaded and run on NOVI's open access constellation platform.

About NOVI

NOVI Space, Inc. (NOVI) is a Space AI infrastructure and compute company. In addition to providing the space industry with TRL 9, flight-proven, Low Size-Weight-and-Power On-Board Computers (OBCs), NOVI is deploying GENIE, a constellation of multi-sensor edge-processing satellites for Earth Observation (EO), coupled to a full-stack data, algorithm, and intelligence management platform. This innovative platform, portal and marketplace provide open access to NOVI's growing satellite network, and pioneers a new model for individuals, commercial companies, and governments to leverage space-based infrastructure for earth observation.

