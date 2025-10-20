New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - KPMG today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property and technology assets of YData Labs Inc., a leading synthetic data startup founded in 2019. With this acquisition, KPMG will strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) client offerings, harness synthetic data to enhance AI-enabled client delivery for Audit and Assurance, Tax and Advisory services, and establish a Synthetic Data Center of Excellence (COE) designed to accelerate innovation and safeguard client confidentiality.

The acquired technology assets, including the YData platform and their Software Development Kit (SDK), will enable KPMG to deliver an end-to-end solution for building, testing, and scaling synthetic data for data and AI applications. This capability will support KPMG's Audit and Assurance, Tax, and Advisory services, enhancing the firm's ability to create secure, privacy-preserving and representative datasets for AI and agentic development, testing, and insight generation while protecting the confidentiality of client data.

"Synthetic data will be increasingly important across everything AI. This acquisition, and the Center of Excellence we're investing in, will provide our clients and professionals with the leading-edge insights and the technology to help them prepare for and take advantage of AI, including addressing privacy concerns," said Kevin Jackson, KPMG US Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chair.

Synthetic data is emerging as a strategic asset for clients navigating the complexities of AI adoption, data privacy and innovation at scale. Unlike real world datasets, synthetic data is generated to mirror the statistical properties and characteristics of actual data without exposing sensitive information - making it ideal for testing, training and deploying AI models in both regulated and enterprise environments. For clients, this means faster time-to-value, reduced compliance risk, and the ability to simulate edge cases without the complications associated with actual production data.

YData's founders, Gonçalo Martins Ribeiro and Fabiana Clemente are expected to join KPMG in connection with the transaction. Recognized internationally as leaders in the field of synthetic data generation, they will contribute to KPMG's Synthetic Data COE, bringing deep technical experience to support our client's growing AI and data needs.

"We founded YData with the vision to make data accessible and useful without compromising privacy," said Gonçalo Martins Ribeiro, Co-Founder & CEO of YData. "Joining forces with KPMG is a tremendous opportunity to bring our technology to a global scale. We are thrilled to help KPMG's clients and services solve their biggest data challenges and build the next generation of AI applications."

"For many, data is the missing link to power AI value. The addition of YData's team and technology to KPMG's existing offerings will create a first-of-its kind capability for use with our clients, where we can use synthetic data to help: train, build, evaluate and scale AI in one seamless process" said Rob Fisher, Vice Chair of Advisory. "This capability is grounded in KPMG's commitment to Trusted AI, enabling us to protect client confidentiality while delivering outsized impact."

The acquisition reaffirms KPMG's commitment to Responsible AI innovation and its focus on delivering practical and trusted solutions to support clients as they navigate rapid technological change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270697

SOURCE: KPMG LLP