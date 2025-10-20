Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA): Blockchain for Good Alliance and UNDP AltFinLab Launch Blockchain Impact Forum

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , a flagship non-profit founded by Bybit and championing responsible innovation, together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) AltFinLab , will co-organise the inaugural Blockchain Impact Forum , a pivotal two-day global event designed to unite leaders in advancing blockchain for sustainable and systemic change.

Hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 4-5, 2025, the Forum is more than another Web3 event; it represents a coalition of global leaders working to match builders with institutional demand for blockchain-based solutions that address real-world challenges.

The invite-only Day 1 will convene policy makers, UN officials, and blockchain pioneers for high-level sessions structured around panels, fireside chats, and in-depth discussions. These contributions will form the foundation of the BGA's inaugural Impact Report, offering a comprehensive overview of blockchain's role in driving social good worldwide.

Day 2 opens to the public at T13 Nordhavn in Copenhagen, showcasing the most promising projects from the BGA incubation programme and the SDG Blockchain Accelerator. Attendees will engage in live pitches, interactive networking, and celebrate the Blockchain for Good Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding innovators whose work aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit and Initiator of the Blockchain for Good Alliance underscores his vision for blockchain's transformative role: "Blockchain for Good is not just an idea; it's a systems-level shift building bridges between technologists, governments, and communities to achieve the SDGs."

Co-organised by the Blockchain for Good Alliance and UNDP AltFinLab, the Blockchain Impact Forum establishes a new platform for collaboration between innovators and institutions, reinforcing blockchain's potential as a driver of sustainable progress.

Day 2 will take place at T13 Nordhavn and culminate with the BGAwards Ceremony, honoring the best players in blockchain for good in 2025, with Bybit EU, GSR Foundation, Xion Foundation, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center and Mantle Network as title sponsors. FLock.io , Hetu Protocol and Masverse also join as sponsors. Registration for Day 2 is available here .

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a long-term collaborative non-profit initiative with key partners with the main aim to contribute to societal good by using blockchain technology to solve real world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain community, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration, and action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.



