Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") announces that it has filed its notice of annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders and management information circular (the "Meeting Materials"). Shareholders may download the Meeting Materials from the Company's website at www.arcwestexploration.com or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The receipt of the Meeting Materials by ArcWest's shareholders may be impacted as a result of the labour action by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on September 25, 2025 (the "Postal Suspension"). The Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") issued Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 (the "Order"), which provides an exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its registered holders, directly to its beneficial owners, and to its beneficial owners holding securities through Canadian intermediaries for the duration of the Postal Suspension.

ArcWest anticipated relying on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials contained in the Order, but the Postal Suspension ended prior to the mailing deadline, and the Meeting Materials have been mailed. However, mail delivery may continue to be delayed in the aftermath of the Postal Suspension, and may be further affected by ongoing rotating regional strikes. To ensure that its shareholders receive the Meeting Materials in time to participate in the Meeting, ArcWest is putting out this news release, and has posted a copy of the Meeting Materials on its website in addition to posting them on SEDAR+.

ArcWest will hold the Meeting at Suite 1700 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 am, Pacific Time. The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the report of the auditor.

To set the number of directors at five.

To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board to determine the amount of their remuneration.

To ratify and approve the continuation of the 10% rolling number share option plan, as described in ArcWest's management information circular prepared for the Meeting (the "Circular").

Registered and beneficial shareholders may contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Dept., at 320 Bay St. 14th Floor, Toronto, ON M5H 4A6, Canada, phone: 1-800-564-6253, to obtain their proxy form control numbers.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials and vote their shares by the proxy cutoff deadline, which is 4:00 p.m. on November 5, 2025. To vote using the telephone, shareholders may call 1-866-752-8683, or may vote using the internet at www.investorvote.com.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. Several ArcWest projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements; this includes an agreement with mining giant Freeport-McMoRan to advance ArcWest's 100% owned Todd Creek copper-gold project. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

