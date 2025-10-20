San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Interview Coder, a desktop interview preparation platform used by more than 97,000 developers worldwide, announced today that 41,000+ candidates who trained with the platform secured job offers this year. Together, those offers represent more than $110 million in new annual compensation.

A Quietly Growing Tool for Developers

Interview Coder is an undetectable desktop application that uses AI to help candidates tackle coding and online assessments. The tool provides real-time guidance on various problems, generating explanations and suggested solutions while remaining invisible to screen share or tab-focus tracking. It works across major interview platforms across the world.

"Interview Coder was built for developers who are capable but overwhelmed by how intense online interviews have become," said Abdulla Ababakre, CEO of Interview Coder. "Seeing 41000+ users land job offers this year and reading the many Interview Coder reviews from people who succeeded is proof that our technology works."

Highlights from 2025

41,000+ job offers secured by Interview Coder students

secured by Interview Coder students Over 162,000+ active learners globally

globally 33% job placement rate recorded in 2025

Looking Ahead

Interview Coder plans continued development of its AI interview assistant in 2026, with updates focused on broader platform support, improved real-time reasoning, and more flexible desktop performance for both Windows and macOS.

For more details or to read verified Interview Coder reviews, visit [www.interviewcoder.com].

