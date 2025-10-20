The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care: The Piazza Center in Austin Offers New AlloClae Treatment

A Breakthrough in Non-Surgical Body Filler for Hips, Breasts, and Buttocks

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care is among the first in the Austin area to offer AlloClae, an innovative, FDA-compliant injectable fat filler revolutionizing non-surgical enhancements for hips, breasts, and buttocks. This cutting-edge treatment provides a minimally invasive solution for patients seeking natural-looking volume restoration without the complexities of traditional surgery.

AlloClae, is an innovative human-derived adipose filler tailored for body treatments that blends seamlessly with the body's tissues to deliver enduring, natural-looking results. This versatile solution can help enhance hip contours by smoothing out hip dips for a balanced silhouette, subtly or moderately increase breast volume for a fuller yet natural appearance, help augment the buttocks for a lifted, contoured effect and effectively correct imperfections like post-surgical deformities.

Unlike conventional fat grafting, AlloClae eliminates the need for harvesting fat from the patient, making it ideal for those with limited donor fat or those who prefer to avoid invasive procedures. Dr. Rocco Piazza, a board-certified plastic surgeon, utilizes AlloClae's proprietary processing, which ensures safety by removing impurities while preserving the fat's structural integrity. AlloClae allows for customized treatments tailored to individual goals. The procedure is minimally invasive and patients can typically return to work the next day, allowing them to resume normal daily activities immediately.

Ideal candidates include non-smokers with stable weight who seek subtle enhancements or contour corrections without implants or extensive recovery periods.

"AlloClae is a transformative complement to aesthetic treatments, significantly enhancing patient outcomes," said Dr. Rocco Piazza, founder of The Piazza Center. "As one of the first practices in Austin providing this innovative solution, we're excited to help our patients achieve beautifully refined and exceptional results, whether as a standalone treatment or in combination with procedures like breast augmentation or mommy makeover."

For more information about AlloClae or to schedule a consultation, contact The Piazza Center at (512) 288-8200 or visit www.thepiazzacenter.com.

About The Piazza Center

Located in Austin, Texas, The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care specializes in advanced cosmetic solutions, combining expertise, innovation, and patient-centered care to deliver exceptional results.

