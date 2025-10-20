Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 20:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care: The Piazza Center in Austin Offers New AlloClae Treatment

A Breakthrough in Non-Surgical Body Filler for Hips, Breasts, and Buttocks

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care is among the first in the Austin area to offer AlloClae, an innovative, FDA-compliant injectable fat filler revolutionizing non-surgical enhancements for hips, breasts, and buttocks. This cutting-edge treatment provides a minimally invasive solution for patients seeking natural-looking volume restoration without the complexities of traditional surgery.

AlloClae, is an innovative human-derived adipose filler tailored for body treatments that blends seamlessly with the body's tissues to deliver enduring, natural-looking results. This versatile solution can help enhance hip contours by smoothing out hip dips for a balanced silhouette, subtly or moderately increase breast volume for a fuller yet natural appearance, help augment the buttocks for a lifted, contoured effect and effectively correct imperfections like post-surgical deformities.

Unlike conventional fat grafting, AlloClae eliminates the need for harvesting fat from the patient, making it ideal for those with limited donor fat or those who prefer to avoid invasive procedures. Dr. Rocco Piazza, a board-certified plastic surgeon, utilizes AlloClae's proprietary processing, which ensures safety by removing impurities while preserving the fat's structural integrity. AlloClae allows for customized treatments tailored to individual goals. The procedure is minimally invasive and patients can typically return to work the next day, allowing them to resume normal daily activities immediately.

Ideal candidates include non-smokers with stable weight who seek subtle enhancements or contour corrections without implants or extensive recovery periods.

"AlloClae is a transformative complement to aesthetic treatments, significantly enhancing patient outcomes," said Dr. Rocco Piazza, founder of The Piazza Center. "As one of the first practices in Austin providing this innovative solution, we're excited to help our patients achieve beautifully refined and exceptional results, whether as a standalone treatment or in combination with procedures like breast augmentation or mommy makeover."

For more information about AlloClae or to schedule a consultation, contact The Piazza Center at (512) 288-8200 or visit www.thepiazzacenter.com.

About The Piazza Center
Located in Austin, Texas, The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care specializes in advanced cosmetic solutions, combining expertise, innovation, and patient-centered care to deliver exceptional results.

Contact Information

The Piazza Center
info@thepiazzacenter.com
(512) 288-8200

.

SOURCE: The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-piazza-center-in-austin-offers-new-alloclae-treatment-1089407

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.