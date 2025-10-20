Community Gardens Help Families in Need - Partnerships With ScottsMiracle-Gro

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

Community gardens help families in need, says Desiree Jackson, vice president of early childhood services at the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens. The community her organization serves suffers from food insecurity, and growing produce in the garden can bring a community increased independence over food and even finances.

Her organization invites both parents and children to participate in nutrition, health and wellness programs supported by the GroMoreGood Garden Grants from National Head Start Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. Families learn to grow produce at home as well as preserve it.

"We're hoping to take this even further by continually having an outdoor classroom that stems food insecurities," says Desiree. "Not only are we taking care of ourselves and seeing beautiful flowers, but we're also able to take care of the community."

