Debevoise & Plimpton LLP: Krishna Skandakumar Joins Debevoise as Co-Chair of Private Funds Transactions Group, Along with Partner Natalia Kubik

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that a team of secondaries lawyers led by partner Krishna Skandakumar and including partner Natalia Kubik are joining the firm in the Investment Management and Private Fund Transactions Groups. Mr. Skandakumar is also named Co-Chair of the Debevoise Private Fund Transactions Group.

Mr. Skandakumar and Ms. Kubik will advise private equity sponsors and investors on complex secondaries transactions and related liquidity solutions, bolstering the firm's leading position in the secondaries space. They bring to the firm extensive experience in all forms of secondaries, including continuation vehicles, LP portfolio sales, tender offers and recapitalizations. Ms. Kubik also advises fund sponsors across a range of fund raising strategies, including buyout, venture capital and credit.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "For more than 40 years, Debevoise has advised private equity sponsors and investors at every stage of the fund lifecycle, which includes being on the leading edge of the secondaries transactions space. The addition of Krishna and Natalia, who are among the best in the industry in this specialized area, will further strengthen our world-class Private Fund Transactions practice."

Rebecca Silberstein, Global Chair of the Investment Management Group, said: "Krishna and Natalia are known for providing holistic, market-informed guidance, and for their remarkable track record in helping lead investors and sponsors achieve their goals. We are confident that our clients will benefit from their deep experience."

Kevin Schmidt, Co-Chair of the Private Equity Group, said: "We have seen strong momentum across our secondaries practice as clients continue to turn to Debevoise's multidisciplinary teams for these complex transactions. The arrival of Krishna and Natalia will further our growth strategy and help us meet the needs of our clients."

Mr. Skandakumar said, "Debevoise is known for its preeminent global funds platform and commercial approach, and is the ideal place to grow my practice. I look forward to serving its clients and contributing to the continued growth of its secondaries and private funds capabilities."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Mr. Skandakumar and Ms. Kubik were partners in the New York office of another international law firm. Mr. Skandakumar earned his degree in Actuarial Studies and Law in 2012 and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice in 2013, both from The Australian National University, and received his LLM from the University of Melbourne in 2017. Ms. Kubik received her Bachelor of Arts with Honours (BA) in Law in 2011 from the University of Cambridge.

Debevoise's Private Fund Transactions Group is a global, multidisciplinary team serving sponsors, secondary investors, limited partners, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and pension plan investors. Among the legal industry's first dedicated practices for these types of complex transactions, the Private Fund Transactions Group offers deep market knowledge and creative, holistic solutions that achieve our clients' objectives. The Group is widely recognized in the market, including by Private Equity International for advising on nearly 350 secondaries transactions with aggregate transaction value of over $33.2 billion in 2024.

The Debevoise Private Equity Group, a recognized industry leader for more than 40 years, brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 500 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise clients across the entire private equity life cycle. Known for its strong track record, leading-edge insights, deep bench and commitment to unified, agile teams, the Group earns high rankings from Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 year after year, with clients citing Debevoise for its close-knit partnership, breadth of resources and relentless focus on results. Read the latest issue of the Debevoise Private Equity Report.

