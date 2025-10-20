Wyckomar Canada Inc: Energy Revenue America, Inc. Reports Three Consecutive Quarters of Net Income

Milestone underscores ERAO's successful turnaround, operational efficiency, and strategic transition toward the health and wellness sector.

PRESCOTT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTC:ERAO) ("ERAO" or the "Company") today announced financial results highlighting three consecutive quarters of net income, marking a significant milestone in the Company's operational and financial turnaround.

This achievement reflects the Company's continued commitment to cost efficiency, operational discipline, and the successful execution of its strategic initiatives as it transitions from traditional energy operations toward a diversified health and wellness portfolio.

"Delivering three straight quarters of profitability demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategy and operational model," said Glen Billeter, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Revenue America. "Our team has remained focused on efficiency, asset optimization, and consistent revenue growth, positioning ERAO for sustained long-term performance."

Financial and Operational Highlights

Reported three consecutive profitable quarters, reflecting consistent earnings growth.

Strengthened gross margins through operational efficiencies and disciplined expense control.

Expanded customer and production base, enhancing revenue stability and diversification.

Improved liquidity and balance sheet resilience through focused financial management.

"This marks a turning point for Energy Revenue America," added Edwin Zelaya, Chief Financial Officer. "We are executing a clear roadmap toward sustained profitability while maintaining strong financial controls and pursuing strategic growth opportunities that enhance shareholder value."

Looking Ahead

ERAO plans to continue strengthening its financial position and expanding operational capacity across its core business segments. The Company remains focused on efficiency improvements, market expansion, and evaluating additional revenue opportunities aligned with its evolving health and wellness strategy.

About Energy Revenue America, Inc.

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTC: ERAO) is a Nevada-based diversified health and wellness company focused on acquiring and developing brands that enhance consumer well-being. Our mission is to deliver premium health and wellness products that improve quality of life through innovation, integrity, and global reach.

For additional information, please visit www.wyckomaruv.com or view our OTC profile at OTCMarkets.com/ERAO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations related to future financial performance, strategic repositioning into the health and wellness industry, growth opportunities, and operational improvements. Energy Revenue America undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

