ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 20:26 Uhr
Estimating Edge Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in 2025 by Florida Trend

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Estimating Edge, a leading provider of construction estimating software, was recently named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend.

Florida Trend, a business magazine known for its award-winning reporting covering Florida's economy, executives and more, uses an employee survey to determine the best companies to work for in Florida. The survey helps evaluate key areas like communication and workplace culture, work-life balance, benefits, leadership, training and employee role satisfaction.

For Estimating Edge Sales Director Dave Chapman, this award highlights the company's commitment to employee success, valuing its people and fostering a culture of professional growth.

"We've built this company on the belief that people matter most," Chapman said. "This award reflects that commitment and celebrates those who set the tone for who we are."

Building on this foundation, the company incorporates a people-first philosophy into every part of its operations, from flexible scheduling to comprehensive wellness programs. This approach helps create a work environment where employees feel supported, valued and motivated to succeed.

It also maintains an open-door communication style and prioritizes employee feedback, contributing to a culture built on trust and accountability. As a further show of appreciation, Estimating Edge offers free employee perks such as personal food deliveries, gas cards and movie tickets.

For Chapman, the focus going forward remains on retaining a strong culture where workers feel valued. "We believe that by putting people first, everything else - like great work, a strong culture and long-term success - naturally falls into place."

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-named-one-of-the-best-companies-to-work-for-in-20-1088796

