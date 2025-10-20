Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - ARIDGE, formerly known as XPENG AEROHT, has secured record regional orders for 600 units of its modular flying car Land Aircraft Carrier following a successful public manned flight in Dubai, marking a major step in the company's global expansion.





The purchase agreements were signed with the UAE-based Ali & Sons Group, Qatar's Almana Group, Kuwait's ALSAYER Group, and the Chinese Business Council in the UAE. The 600-vehicle deal represents the largest overseas bulk order recorded in the flying car sector to date and brings ARIDGE's total global pre-orders to more than 7,000 units. The Middle East is expected to become ARIDGE's first international consumer market, with retail sales projected to begin as early as 2027.

The Dubai event featured the Land Aircraft Carrier in a full manned flight, demonstrating its reliability and controllability under real-world conditions. The aircraft's air module detaches from a ground "mothership" vehicle and can take off, hover, and land autonomously with a single command. The event followed ARIDGE's receipt of a special flight permit from the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), making it the first Chinese flying car company authorised for an overseas manned aircraft flight.





The Land Aircraft Carrier is now entering the mass-production stage. ARIDGE has completed an intelligent manufacturing facility in Guangzhou capable of producing up to 10,000 units annually, blending aviation-grade standards with automotive-scale efficiency. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, supported by the company's ongoing airworthiness certification process with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Alongside the Dubai demonstration, XPENG AEROHT officially announced its rebrand to ARIDGE. The new name, derived from "Air" and "Bridge," reflects the company's founding purpose of connecting the sky and the earth while advancing its transition from prototype development to global commercialisation.

ARIDGE is also developing the A868, a six-seat tiltrotor flying car that integrates hybrid electric propulsion and a range exceeding 500 kilometres. Together with the Land Aircraft Carrier, it forms part of ARIDGE's strategy to build a new category of low-altitude mobility products designed to make flying as convenient as driving.

