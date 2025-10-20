Living Security Previews AI-Native HRM Platform That Proactively Reduces Workforce Risk in the AI Era

Powered by the industry's largest HRM dataset, the platform is designed to intelligently predict human and AI agent risk, guide security teams with explainable AI, and act autonomously to deliver measurable workforce risk reduction.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Living Security today previewed its forthcoming, AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM) platform - built to predict and prevent workforce threats before they materialize. Announced at HRMCon , the industry's flagship forum for workforce security, the platform represents the next evolution of HRM - redefining how organizations reduce workforce risk in a future where humans and AI agents work side by side.

Powered by five years of proprietary HRM data, the platform is designed to analyze over 200 identity, behavioral, and threat signals to identify the 10% of users responsible for 73% of risk. It then recommends explainable, evidence-based interventions and autonomously resolves routine remediation tasks at enterprise scale. The result: a measurable reduction in workforce exposure and clear ROI for security and business leaders. Just as importantly, the platform is designed to reinforce a culture of trust and shared responsibility recognizing the 78% of users who actively reduce risk through secure behavior.

"Traditional tools treat everyone like a potential threat," said Mike Siegel, President at Living Security. "We take a risk-focused view: support the few who need help, and celebrate the majority who get it right."

Delivering Measurable Risk Reduction

The Living Security platform brings together predictive analytics, explainable AI, and autonomous action to move beyond detection into proactive, measurable prevention.

Predicts emerging risk across people and AI agents by analyzing 200+ behavioral, identity, and threat signals - enabling earlier, more focused intervention.

Guides with Livvy, an intelligent AI decision partner that provides clear, evidence-based recommendations with reasoning and contextual guidance.

Acts autonomously on routine tasks, from triggered coaching to policy enforcement, automating 60-80% of remediation so analysts can focus on high-impact work.

"Security teams don't need more alerts. They need intelligence that explains, recommends, and acts," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "By automating routine interventions and surfacing what matters, our platform is designed to not only lower the barrier to HRM adoption and accelerate time to value, but also empower security teams to focus on what moves the needle, driving measurable workforce risk reduction at scale."

Built on an Unmatched Data Advantage

Powered by the industry's largest HRM dataset - five years of proprietary intelligence from hundreds of organizations and billions of real-world interactions, Living Security has built a data advantage no one else can replicate.

This depth of behavioral and contextual understanding enables earlier, evidence-based interventions and measurable outcomes - validated by the Cyentia Institute - including:

50% reduction in risky users (from 43% to 21% over 12 months)

60% faster remediation (less time spent at elevated risk)

98% reduction in data-loss exposure among high-risk users

92% user satisfaction, reflecting a culture that rewards secure behavior

Redefining Workforce Risk in the AI Era

As organizations deploy AI agents alongside human workers, Living Security is leading the evolution toward Workforce Risk Management: a unified model for securing both humans and AI agents across the enterprise. "The workforce has expanded beyond people," said Ashley Rose. "We're applying the same predictive intelligence and autonomous action to AI agents that we've proven with human users, setting a new standard for securing the workforce in the AI era."



Availability

Living Security will begin onboarding early adopters in a limited beta starting January 2026. For more information visit www.livingsecurity.ai .



About Living Security

Living Security is the leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping global enterprises address workforce risk with proven, data-driven solutions - and now, redefining the category with its forthcoming AI-native platform built to proactively reduce threats from both humans and AI agents.

Backed by the industry's largest HRM dataset and five years of behavioral intelligence, the platform is designed to predict emerging risks, guides security teams with explainable AI, and acts autonomously - driving measurable workforce risk reduction at enterprise scale.

Trusted by global brands like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott, and recognized by Forrester, Living Security is setting the standard for securing the workforce in the AI era - where risk is predicted and prevented, and a culture of positive security is reinforced at every level.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

