Paper Stars Press: The Artist Academic: Groundbreaking Book Seeks to Inspire Creatives and Educators

Bestselling author, romance novelist, and internationally recognized scholar, releases a professional memoir and guidebook aimed at inspiring academics, writers, and artists to carve their own paths, merge their passions, and live their purpose.

On October 6, Dr. Patricia Leavy surprised her fans by releasing a professional memoir and career guidebook titled The Artist Academic. Readers haven't been shy about asking Leavy to share the secrets to how she built a successful career as both an acclaimed scholar and bestselling novelist. On October 6, without any prepromotion, they got their wish as Leavy surprise dropped her new book, only weeks after releasing her latest novel, Cinematic Destinies.

The Artist Academic offers strategies for bridging academic and artistic endeavors. Leavy details her career in academia, the frustrations that led her to explore creative approaches to research, her journey to becoming a public intellectual, and her successful transition to commercial novelist. She not only offers personal experience, but also a roadmap for others. The book includes invaluable advice and insider tips on the publishing industry, developing an author or artist platform, and building bridges between two worlds.

The Artist Academic has received high praise from leading scholars, artists, and authors. Sociologist Laurel Richardson deemed the book, "A tour de force" while Roula-Maria Dib, founder of the London Arts-Based Research Centre praised the book as "both memoir and manifesto" and "a must-read." Dr. Jessie Voigts, founder of Wandering Educators, hails the book as "a breath of fresh air." Voigts goes on to say, "The Artist Academic is a must-read for every educator, art educator, graduate student, artist, and creative." Other acclaimed scholars called the book "a gift" and "luminous guide" that "will change lives."

The Book ReVue gave The Artist Academic a glowing 5-star review, calling it "a transformative work." They write, "Leavy's work is significant because it illustrates that scholarship and creativity are not mutually exclusive; rather, they are complementary forces that, when combined, can broaden both comprehension and influence." Amazon customers are also raving about the book. One 5-star review called it, "A truly inspirational manifesto for creatives." Another said, "I came away with both ideas and inspiration." Another said, "This is one of those books I'll be revisiting again and again."

On the day of release, The Artist Academic became the Amazon #1 Bestseller in College & University Education and the #1 New Release in Biographies & Memoirs of Authors. The book remains one of Amazon's Hot New Releases in multiple categories. In an interview with Wandering Educators, Leavy said, "Many people can relate to the topic. So many of us aren't living our purpose because we can't figure out how to prioritize our passion and still make our lives work. The book taps into something many people feel."

Dr. Patricia Leavy is a bestselling author and internationally known scholar. She has published 50 books, earning critical and commercial success in nonfiction and fiction, and her work has been translated into numerous languages. Her books have earned more than 100 awards. Recently, her novel Shooting Stars Above was featured on People "10 Romance Books to Read After Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry." Leavy has received career awards from the New England Sociological Association, the American Creativity Association, the American Educational Research Association, the International Congress of Qualitative Inquiry, and the National Art Education Association. In 2024 the London Arts-Based Research Centre established "The Patricia Leavy Award for Arts-Based Research." Website www.patricialeavy.com.

