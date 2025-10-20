Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Josef Schachter, President of Schachter Energy Research Service, and Author of the Schachter Energy Report, along with company executives that are presenting at the conference this year, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, Company Services and Global Client Team, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the 6th Annual "Catch the Energy" Conference ("Conference") in Calgary on October 18, 2025.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ta7A8lhN-s

Organized by the Schachter Energy Research Service ("SERSI"), the Conference is an opportunity for active investors interested in the energy, clean technology and critical materials sectors to interact directly with Chief Executive Officers and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format.

SERSI is an organization that provides research and analysis on the energy sector, primarily through the Schachter Energy Report. Led by Josef Schachter, it offers paid subscriptions to its monthly and quarterly reports, as well as timely "Action Alerts" and quarterly webinars. The service also organizes the annual "Catch the Energy" conference, which gives investors direct access to company executives in the energy, clean technology, and critical materials sectors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271195

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange