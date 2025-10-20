Enforcer One, LLC.: FIREBULL AB and Enforcer AIR 3 Achieve NTA 8133 Lithium Battery Fire Standard

Testing Performed at Chippewa Valley Technical College Fire Safety Center under Director Chris Turner

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Enforcer One, LLC proudly announces that its FIREBULL AB fluorine-free and PFAS-free firefighting foam concentrate and Enforcer AIR 3 compressed air foam system (CAFS) have successfully met the fire performance requirements of NTA 8133:2021, the internationally recognized Dutch Technical Agreement establishing standards for extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires.

Testing was performed at the Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) Fire Safety Center (FSC) under the direction of Chris Turner, confirming that FIREBULL AB and Enforcer AIR 3 deliver the cooling power and fire control performance required to suppress lithium battery fires safely and effectively.

About the NTA 8133 Test

NTA 8133:2021 defines the performance, testing, and marking requirements for extinguishing agents and portable extinguishers suitable for lithium battery fires. The standard replicates a thermal runaway event using six Lithium-Ion 4S pouch cells, assessing an agent's ability to:

Rapidly extinguish active battery fires within three minutes of ignition. FIREBULL AB extinguished flames within the first 16-20 seconds on each test. The Enforcer AIR 3 provided an additional 40 seconds of spray time to cool and prevent rekindle.

Prevent re-ignition during a 20-minute monitoring period, and

Preserve at least one set of cells with at least one of the cells in the set maintaining 3.7 volts post-extinguishment. FIREBULL AB preserved two sets of batteries in one test and preserved three sets of batteries in the second test.

FIREBULL AB and Enforcer AIR 3 achieved these results on tests up to 600 Wh, demonstrating exceptional performance under the strict test conditions outlined in Annex A of NTA 8133.

Superior Cooling Performance for Total Extinguishment

Unlike traditional foams or water-based agents, FIREBULL AB delivers advanced heat absorption and cooling capabilities that directly address the extreme temperatures generated during lithium battery thermal runaway. The unique formulation cools the cells and surrounding materials rapidly, reducing the chance of re-ignition and achieving true extinguishment rather than temporary suppression.

This superior cooling action makes FIREBULL AB especially effective in applications where sustained fire suppression and temperature control are critical-such as battery manufacturing plants, EV facilities, and storage areas.

PFAS-Free, Non-Hazardous, and Non-Toxic

FIREBULL AB represents a new generation of environmentally responsible firefighting technology. It is 100% fluorine-free (PFAS-free), non-hazardous, and non-toxic, ensuring the highest level of safety for responders, workers, and the environment.

Unlike AFFF foams, FIREBULL AB leaves no persistent chemical residue and requires no special cleanup or containment, supporting compliance with emerging PFAS restrictions across the United States and internationally.

Implications Across Key Industries

The successful completion of NTA 8133 testing provides new assurance and capability for several critical sectors:

Firefighting: Supplies departments with a verified, high-performance, PFAS-free solution for emerging battery and EV fire risks.

Battery & EV Manufacturing: Protects production lines, testing facilities, and charging stations from potentially catastrophic lithium-ion events.

Warehousing & Logistics: Ensures rapid suppression and cooling of battery-powered tools, equipment, and e-mobility products in storage and transit.

Transportation: Provides an efficient and portable suppression option for fleet operators and service teams managing battery-powered vehicles.

"This achievement reinforces Enforcer One's leadership in advancing the next generation of clean firefighting technologies," said Ron Thames, President and CEO of Enforcer One, LLC. "With FIREBULL AB and Enforcer AIR 3, we're not only meeting international performance standards but also delivering safer, sustainable tools for the industries facing tomorrow's toughest fire challenges."

About Enforcer One, LLC

Enforcer One, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced Compressed Air Foam Systems (CAFS) and fluorine-free firefighting agents. Its leading products-Enforcer CAFS, Enforcer AIR 3, and FIREBULL foam concentrates-combine proven performance with environmental responsibility. Enforcer One's solutions are trusted worldwide by fire departments, industrial facilities, airports, and defense organizations for their efficiency, reliability, and safety. See more at www.enforcerone.com

