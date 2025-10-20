Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK9) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") announces revised terms to its previously announced non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Offering").

Due to market volatility, the Company will be updating the price on its recently announced LIFE Offering to $2.58 per common share. All other key terms remain the same: the LIFE offering remains upsized to $20 million with no warrants, and finders' fees are cash-only up to 6.0%.

In connection with the repricing, the Company will file an amended and restated LIFE offering document on www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.americantungstencorp.com. Prospective investors are encouraged to review this document prior to making an investment decision.

Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten, commented: "Repricing to $2.58 aligns this financing with current market dynamics. Restructuring the offering reflects our commitment to our shareholders, current and prospective, while staying prudent in the current market conditions. The institutional support has been unwavering highlighting strong fundamentals. We are aligning with shareholders by prioritizing capital discipline and long-term value creation. Our focus remains advancing toward production and becoming the next tungsten producer in the United States, delivering strategic relevance in the critical metals space." As part of the administrative process, investors who were previously committed to, or sent subscription agreements at the prior LIFE Offering price, will be provided a simple amendment to confirm allocations at $2.58 per common share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards its upcoming exploration program at the IMA Mine, fast tracking technical studies, and for additional working capital.

The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

CSE: TUNG

OTCQB: TUNGF

FSE: RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

