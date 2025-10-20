DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Liposarcoma Market Set to Grow at a Steady CAGR by 2034 Amid Increasing Clinical Research Activities | DelveInsight

Liposarcoma market growth is driven by increasing awareness and earlier diagnosis, expanding the pool of treatable patients. Advances in molecular profiling and targeted therapies are attracting investment and clinical development. Furthermore, the launch of emerging therapies such as INT230-6, Alrizomadlin (APG-115), BOXR1030, BTX-A51, CEB-01, Letetresgene Autoleucel, and others will propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Liposarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, liposarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Liposarcoma Market Summary

The market size for liposarcoma in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest liposarcoma treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Overall liposarcoma occurrence in the United States is less than 20% of all soft tissue sarcomas.

of all soft tissue sarcomas. Leading liposarcoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as Intensity Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Sotio, Edgewood Oncology, CEBIOTEX, Adaptimmune, and others, are developing new therapy for liposarcoma that can be available in the liposarcoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for liposarcoma that can be available in the liposarcoma market in the coming years. The promising liposarcoma therapies in clinical trials include INT230-6, Alrizomadlin (APG-115), BOXR1030, BTX-A51, CEB-01, Letetresgene Autoleucel, and others.

Discover the liposarcoma new treatment @ New Treatments for Liposarcoma

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Liposarcoma Market

Rising Liposarcoma Incidence and Improved Diagnosis

The increasing global incidence of liposarcoma, particularly in older populations, is a major factor contributing to market growth. Advancements in diagnostic techniques, such as imaging and molecular profiling, have led to earlier and more accurate detection, allowing for timely intervention and better patient outcomes.

Advancements in Treatment Modalities

Innovations in treatment options, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies, are enhancing the efficacy of liposarcoma treatments. These advancements offer more personalized and effective approaches, improving patient outcomes.

Rising Liposarcoma Clinical Trial Activity

Companies working on therapies for liposarcoma include Intensity Therapeutics (INT230-6), Ascentage Pharma (Alrizomadlin [APG-115]), Sotio (BOXR1030), CEBIOTEX (CEB-01), Edgewood Oncology (BTX-A51), Adaptimmune (Letetresgene Autoleucel [lete-cel]), and others, with their drug candidates at various stages of clinical development.

Liposarcoma Market Analysis

Emerging therapeutic opportunities in liposarcoma are increasingly driven by modulation of the tumor-host immune response. In particular, stimulating the immune system using the cancer-testis antigen NY-ESO-1 as a vaccine target may hold potential in MRCL 60. Recent studies have highlighted important trends in the management and prognosis of liposarcoma, which are influenced by factors such as tumor subtype, grade, histology, and the surrounding immune environment. Surgical resection continues to be the mainstay for tumors like retroperitoneal liposarcoma and retroperitoneal sarcoma, though the risk of local recurrence remains substantial. Advances in medical technology are anticipated to enhance minimally invasive surgery and precision radiotherapy, thereby reducing complications and side effects and improving patient quality of life.

Adjuvant radiotherapy, both pre- and post-surgery, alongside emerging immunotherapies, may increasingly become integral components of treatment strategies. Preoperative radiotherapy has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing local recurrence, while the benefits of perioperative radiotherapy remain uncertain. Immunotherapy has shown promising results in certain studies, particularly in patients with elevated PD-L1 and PD-L2 expression. Future research is expected to explore immunotherapy mechanisms in greater depth and identify more precise prognostic markers, enabling personalized treatment approaches that enhance survival and quality of life.

Additionally, studies in patients with retroperitoneal liposarcoma and sarcoma suggest that peripheral blood inflammatory markers and specific tumor tissue biomarkers could help predict early recurrence and postoperative survival. Advances in tumor immunology and genomics, combined with ongoing development of immunotherapies and targeted therapies, are paving the way for highly individualized treatment strategies tailored to tumor subtypes.

Key companies, including Intensity Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Sotio, CEBIOTEX, Edgewood Oncology, Adaptimmune, and others, are actively evaluating their lead candidates across various stages of clinical development to explore their potential in treating liposarcoma.

To know more about liposarcoma treatment options, visit @ Approved Liposarcoma Drugs

Liposarcoma Competitive Landscape

Pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for treating liposarcoma include Intensity Therapeutics (INT230-6), Ascentage Pharma (Alrizomadlin [APG-115]), Sotio (BOXR1030), CEBIOTEX (CEB-01), Edgewood Oncology (BTX-A51), Adaptimmune (Letetresgene Autoleucel [lete-cel]), and others with their candidates in different stages of clinical development.

Intensity Therapeutics' leading proprietary investigational product candidate, INT230-6, is formulated for direct intratumoral administration. It was developed using the company's proprietary DfuseRx technology platform and has received orphan drug designation for its components in the treatment of sarcoma.

As of a November 2024 press release, the INVINCIBLE-3 study is actively recruiting, targeting 333 patients with leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma. The study has obtained regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

However, according to Intensity Therapeutics' Q2 2025 presentation, the INVINCIBLE-3 study was placed on hold in March 2025 (Q1 2025) due to pending funding, with plans to resume enrollment anticipated in 2026.

Separately, Sotio's BOXR1030 is a next-generation CAR T cell therapy designed to enhance T cell metabolism within the solid tumor microenvironment. Its initial clinical indications include hepatocellular carcinoma, lung squamous cell carcinoma, and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the liposarcoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the liposarcoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for liposarcoma @ Liposarcoma Clinical Trials

What is Liposarcoma?

Liposarcoma, a tumor arising from lipoblasts, is an uncommon mesenchymal neoplasm that affects deep soft tissues such as the esophagus, retroperitoneum, and popliteal fossa. The occurrence of liposarcoma in different body regions varies according to its subtype. For instance, dedifferentiated liposarcoma is predominantly found in the retroperitoneum, whereas myxoid liposarcoma more commonly affects the lower limbs. In contrast, esophageal liposarcoma is extremely rare. When it does occur, it generally presents as a slow-growing tumor in the upper part of the esophagus. Most esophageal cases are well-differentiated, localized to the esophagus, carry a low risk of metastasis, but have a high rate of local recurrence, around 10%, which can occur even decades, up to 25 years, after surgical removal.

Liposarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The liposarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current liposarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The average age of diagnosis is 50 years of age, although case reports of childhood-onset have been noted. Liposarcoma is more common in people aged 20 to 40 years old and is rarely seen in children under 10 years old.

The liposarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcomas

Total Incident Cases of Liposarcoma

Sub-type Incident Cases of Liposarcoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma

Total Treatable Cases of Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Liposarcoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Liposarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcomas, Total Incident Cases of Liposarcoma, Sub-type Incident Cases of Liposarcoma, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma, Age-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma, and Total Treatable Cases of Liposarcoma Key Liposarcoma Companies Intensity Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Sotio, Edgewood Oncology, CEBIOTEX, Adaptimmune, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Eisai, and others Key Liposarcoma Therapies INT230-6, Alrizomadlin (APG-115), BOXR1030, BTX-A51, CEB-01, Letetresgene Autoleucel, YONDELIS, HALAVEN, and others

Scope of the Liposarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Liposarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Liposarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Liposarcoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Liposarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Liposarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Liposarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving liposarcoma therapeutics market trends @ Liposarcoma Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Liposarcoma Market Key Insights 2 Liposarcoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Liposarcoma: Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Liposarcoma by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Liposarcoma by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview: Liposarcoma 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Liposarcoma Risk Factors 7.3 Liposarcoma Symptoms 7.4 Liposarcoma Pathophysiology and disease pathways 7.5 Liposarcoma Diagnostic Tests: Biomarker assays 8 Liposarcoma Treatment and Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the 7MM 9.4 Total Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the United States 9.5.2 Total Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.5.3 Sub-type Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.5.4 Gender-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.5.5 Age-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.5.6 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.5.7 Total Treatable Cases of Liposarcoma in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Liposarcoma 11 Marketed Liposarcoma Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 YONDELIS (trabectedin): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 HALAVEN (eribulin mesylate): Eisai List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Liposarcoma Therapies 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 INT230-6: Intensity Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development Activity 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 BOXR1030: Sotio List to be continued in the report… 13 Liposarcoma: Market Size 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Liposarcoma Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Liposarcoma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Liposarcoma in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Liposarcoma Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Liposarcoma in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of Liposarcoma by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Liposarcoma Market Size 13.8 Japan Liposarcoma Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of Liposarcoma 15 SWOT Analysis of Liposarcoma 16 KOL Views of Liposarcoma 17 Liposarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Liposarcoma Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Liposarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Liposarcoma Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key liposarcoma companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Edgewood Oncology Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Lamassu Bio Inc., Pfizer, Valo Therapeutics, OncoResponse, Inc., Adaptimmune, Incyte Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Numab Therapeutics AG, HRYZ Biotech Co., Sotio Biotech Inc., Boundless Bio, Owkin, among others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key soft tissue sarcoma companies, including Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., among others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key soft tissue sarcoma companies, including Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Ewing Sarcoma Market

Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ewing sarcoma companies, including Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Pharmamar, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Bioatla, Cellectar Biosciences, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inhibrx, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liposarcoma-market-set-to-grow-at-a-steady-cagr-by-2034-amid-increasing-clinical-research-activities--delveinsight-302586054.html