Camlin subscribed to new bonds convertible into Vinpai Shares for €3.3 million

This subscription was completed exclusively through the set-off of receivables against the nominal amount of the convertible bonds issued on February 24, 2025

Vinpai (ISIN:FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries ("Vinpai" or the "Company"), today announces that Camlin Fine Sciences Limited ("Camlin"), has subscribed to 3,300 convertible bonds issued by the Company today (the "OC10-2025") exclusively by way of set-off against the nominal amount of the bonds convertible into Vinpai shares issued to the benefit of Camlin on February 24, 20251 (the "OC02-2025"), for a total amount of €3.3 million.

This purpose of this issue is to extend the maturity of the convertible bonds financing granted by Camlin to December 31, 2025, which was initially set on October 25, 2025, i.e. beyond the completion of Camlin's acquisition of a majority stake in the Company (the "Block Acquisition"), which is anticipated to be completed on November 12, 2025.

In this context, the Company's Chief Executive Officer has today decided, pursuant to the sub-delegation granted by the Company's Board of Directors on October 1, 2025, in accordance with the terms of the 22nd resolution of the Company's combined general meeting dated June 26, 2025, to issue 3,300 OC10-2025 to Camlin for an amount of €3.3 million. Camlin subscribed today to the 3,300 OC10-2025 by way of set-off against the nominal amount of the 3,300 OC02-2025.

The main features of the OC10-2025 are the same as those of the OC02-2025 issued by the Company on February 24, 20252, except for their maturity date, which has been set by the Company's Chief Executive Officer as December 31, 2025.

The OC10-2025 bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris on October 27, 2025. Camlin has granted to the Company has granted to the Company a lock-up undertaking until the full conversion or reimbursement of the OC10-2025, subject to customary exceptions.

This issue does not require the publication of a prospectus requiring the approval of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) or an information document containing the information set out in Annex IX of Regulation (EU) no. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technologyknow-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay (Morbihan) and near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 43 employees. In 2024, the Company generated revenues of €9.2 million, including more than 70% of which from exports, and generates sales in more than 36 countries.

1 See Vinpai's press releases dated February 24, 2025 and September 29, 2025.

2 For details on the main features of the OC02-2025, please refer to the appendix to Vinpai's press release dated February 24, 2025.

