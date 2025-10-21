Future Fuels Inc. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Fuels") (TSXV:FTUR)(FWB:S0J) wishes to announce that it has granted (the "Grant") an aggregate of 1,500,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to certain directors, officers and consultants under its Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of Grant, expiring on October 20, 2028, at a price of $1.20 per Share. The Options will vest immediately. All Options and the Shares underlying such Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Additionally, the Company announces that is has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") which will vest on the date that is four (12) months from the date of grant, provided that the holder may, upon written notice to the Company on or before the vesting date, elect to defer vesting of certain of the RSUs such that the RSUs shall vest as to one quarter (1/4) every four (4) months with the initial vesting date being the date that is four (12) months from the date of grant. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares. Future Fuels Inc. is publicly listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "FTUR," and in Germany on the Börse Frankfurt under the symbol "S0J" or WKN: A40TUW. You are invited to find out more at www.futurefuelsinc.com where you can subscribe for News Alerts, or follow us on Facebook, X.com or LinkedIn.

