Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 12:09
7,155 Euro
+0,21 % +0,015
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,21520.10.
7,0457,22020.10.
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 03:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Ring-Sized G-SHOCK

  • Shock-Resistant Structure and 200-Meter Water Resistance
  • Packed in Smallest Size in Brand's History

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the DWN-5600, a new G-SHOCK watch that incorporates shock-resistant structure and 200-meter water resistance in a ring size that represents the smallest dimensions in the brand's history.

DWN-5600-1

The new DWN-5600 is a ring-sized watch that features a shock-resistant structure and 200-meter water resistance while measuring approximately one-tenth the size of a full-size G-SHOCK watch.* Modeled after the 5600, which inherits the iconic form of the very first G-SHOCK, the watch is housed in a ring-sized case measuring only 23.4 mm × 20 mm × 7.5 mm. The shock-resistant structure is achieved by miniaturizing components including the battery and the use of high-density mounting technology that precisely arranges components within the limited space.

*Compared to the DW-5600UE

The intricate shapes of the bezel and band are precisely reproduced down to the finest details using injection molding technology. The buttons, buckle, and case back are all made with the same stainless steel as wrist-worn G-SHOCK watches. The watch face features a 6-digit digital LCD identical to the 5600 watches, while the band employs holes as with resin models to allow adjustment to fit the size of the user's finger.

The DWN-5600 displays the time down to the second and includes calendar, LED backlight, and stopwatch functions. The watch also features dual time capability that can simultaneously show two different times, offering high practicality in a size of a finger-ring.

The DWN-5600 comes in specially designed packaging that showcases the watch as a valued piece in a collection. It also includes a G logo-shaped display stand, making it perfect for gift-giving.

Model

Color

DWN-5600-1

Black

DWN-5600-4

Red

DWN-5600-9

Yellow

DWN-5600-1/DWN-5600-4/DWN-5600-9

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795509/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795510/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-ring-sized-g-shock-302583201.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
