Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced sale transaction with a publicly traded oil and gas company (the "Purchaser") by way of plan of arrangement under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"), pursuant to which the Purchaser has acquired all of Clearview's issued and outstanding Common shares (the "Clearview Shares") for $1.84 per Clearview Share.

As previously announced, Clearview's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the Transaction at a special meeting held on October 10, 2025, and the Company obtained a final order from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta on October 15, 2025. In connection with the Transaction, Clearview has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws, and to otherwise terminate the Company's public reporting requirements.

Registered holders of Clearview Shares are reminded that they must properly complete, sign and return the letter of transmittal to Olympia Trust Company, as depositary, in order to receive the cash consideration they are entitled to in connection with the Transaction. Non-registered holders of Clearview Shares who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer or other intermediary should carefully follow the instructions provided by such broker, investment dealer or other intermediary in order to receive the cash consideration they are entitled to in connection with the Transaction.

Full details of the Transaction and matters related thereto are set forth in Clearview's management information circular dated September 10, 2025, which can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations concerning the Purchaser's intention to cause the Company to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271253

SOURCE: Clearview Resources Ltd.