Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers Attorney Christina Stone Inducted Into Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum After Securing Landmark Settlement

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that attorney Christina Stone has been honored with induction into the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction reserved for trial attorneys who have achieved multi-million-dollar results for their clients. This recognition underscores Ms. Stone's commitment to justice, her exceptional trial skill, and her dedication to North Carolina families.

Attorney Christina Stone, Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

Attorney Christina Stone, Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

Ms. Stone earned this honor following a $2,175,000 settlement secured on behalf of the family of a man tragically killed in a side-swipe collision involving an asphalt truck on Highway 70 in Johnston County. The truck driver initially blamed the victim, alleging he failed to maintain his lane. Refusing to let the truth be distorted, Ms. Stone immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

Working with a top accident reconstruction expert, Ms. Stone uncovered gouge marks in the roadway proving the truck driver had actually crossed out of his lane and struck the victim's vehicle. She also obtained critical body camera footage from the responding officer, capturing on-scene witness statements that indicated the truck driver was at fault.

Despite the defense's attempts to challenge the value of the claim - citing the victim's advanced age, health conditions, and retirement status - Ms. Stone remained unwavering. When settlement talks stalled, she promptly filed suit and initiated discovery. Shortly after deposing the truck driver, she secured the multi-million-dollar resolution for the victim's widow and adult children, without the need for a jury trial.

"Our aggressive litigation strategy in this case helped us bring justice and closure to our client's family. Although a wrongful death settlement can never fully compensate for the loss of a loved one, I am committed to fighting for North Carolina injury victims and their families. My clients are at the center of everything I do," Attorney Christina Stone said.

Attorney Stone's induction into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum reflects not only her litigation success, but her steadfast dedication to standing up for those who cannot fight for themselves.

For more information about Attorney Christina Stone or Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers, please contact:

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 4600 Marriott Dr., STE 500

  • City: Raleigh

  • State: North Carolina

  • Zip: 27612

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (919) 876-3020

  • Website: https://justicecounts.com/

Contact Information

Gene Riddle
Managing Partner
contactus@justicecounts.com
(800) 525-7111

.

SOURCE: Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/riddle-and-riddle-injury-lawyers-attorney-christina-stone-induct-1089856

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
