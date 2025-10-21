TOKYO, Oct 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), today announced that the feasibility study project entitled "Feasibility study on the development of Japanese digitalized endoscopy infection control systems in India," jointly proposed with Saraya Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "SARAYA"), has been selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) under its FY2024 supplementary "Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation Subsidy Program (Small-Scale Demonstration/Feasibility Study Project)" on August 1, 2025.The selected feasibility study project (hereinafter the "Project"), supported by METI, will evaluate the feasibility of introducing Japan's established infection control systems to India, aiming to enhance the safety and reliability of the endoscopic medical environment.In India, endoscopic procedures already outnumber those in Japan and are expected to grow further due to the country's large and expanding population. However, compared to Japan, infection control systems are still evolving in terms of both technology and operational processes. For instance, many medical institutions still rely on manual cleaning methods although awareness and adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors are gradually increasing. In contrast, Japan has established rigorous academic guidelines and widely adopted digital endoscope reprocessing systems that minimize human error and ensure high standards of infection control.The Project, in collaboration with the Department of Infection Control and Prevention and the Department of Gastroenterology at the University of Tokyo Hospital, will investigate the feasibility of transferring Japan's endoscopic infection control system to India. Medical experts from Indian medical institutions will be invited to Japan, where training and site visits at the University of Tokyo Hospital will help deepen their understanding of the Japanese infection control system. In parallel, experts from the University of Tokyo Hospital will visit medical institutions in India to assess the environment of endoscopy and reprocessing units, identify key challenges, and engage in discussions with Indian experts toward building a safer and more reliable endoscopic medical environment.Olympus has identified six focus areas, including "Healthcare Access and Outcome" and "Compliance, Product Quality and Safety." Initiatives that deliver training and skill development opportunities for healthcare professionals, and ensure the quality and safety of products, services, and solutions are a top priority. Olympus remains committed to protecting the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, while leveraging Japanese technology to advance global medical standards.About Saraya Co., Ltd.SARAYA is committed to creating a prosperous and sustainable global society under the three core pillars of "Hygiene," "Environment," and "Health." Since its founding in 1952, SARAYA has developed and delivered a wide range of products and services, from detergents and disinfectants to health foods, serving both professional and household markets. https://saraya.world/About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global LinkedIn and X accounts.Media contact:Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comOlympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.comSource: OlympusCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.