Agreement to acquire up to 75% of the Cucho Copper Project ("Cucho" or the "Project"), Peru, via staged earn-in with an option to acquire 100% (subject to shareholder approval).

Project is a large-scale, partially outcropping copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry system, with excellent infrastructure access only 44 kilometres from the Pacific coast.

Cucho is complementary to Solis Minerals' existing Peruvian portfolio, providing an asset with historical drilling and very attractive untested drill targets.

Historical exploration includes 2,000 metres of diamond drilling and confirms significant copper mineralisation from surface, with both oxide and primary sulphide copper.

Previous drilling encountered significant mineralisation in all drill-holes 1 with grades consistent with operating mines across the Andean copper belt: COP14-01: 169.7 metres @ 0.24% Cu, 0.012% Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag (from surface) Inc. 39.5 metres @ 0.34% Cu, 0.014% Mo and 1.1 g/t Ag (from 27.3 metres) COP14-02: 178.7 metres @ 0.23% Cu, 0.022% Mo and 0.9 g/t Ag (from 38.6 metres) Inc. 20.0 metres @ 0.32% Cu, 0.020% Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag (from 135.9 metres) COP14-05: 96.7 metres @ 0.28% Cu, 0.018% Mo and 1.4 g/t Ag (from 37.2 metres) Inc. 52.7 metres @ 0.35% Cu, 0.016% Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag from 82.5 metres COP14-06: 175.4 metres @ 0.28% Cu, 0.012% Mo and 1.3 g/t Ag (from surface) Inc. 91.2 metres @ 0.33% Cu, 0.007% Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag (from surface) COP14-07: 269.1 metres @ 0.25% Cu, 0.011% Mo and 1.1 g/t Ag (from surface) Inc. 19.9 metres @ 0.36% Cu, 0.002% Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag (from 13.6 metres) Inc. 18.0 metres @ 0.36% Cu, 0.020% Mo and 0.6 g/t Ag (from 138.2 metres)

Historical drilling had limitations that led to a 2014 Technical Report, prepared under NI-43- 101 Standards, concluding that "the main geochemical and geophysical anomalies were left without verification by drilling" . Solis Minerals plans to drill these in early 2026.

Cucho is located 40 kilometres from Element 29 Resources' Elida project (Inferred Resource: 321Mt @ 0.32% Cu. 0.03% Mo, 2.61 gt/t Ag) 2 . Market capitalisation of CAD$157M 3 .

Project to be acquired through a staged, low-upfront cash structure with no minimum spend.

West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM)

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:

"Cucho is a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale, well-located, advanced copper exploration project in Peru, with demonstrated mineralisation from surface, excellent metallurgical characteristics, and clear potential for a major resource. What excites us is a combination of strong existing data - including drilling, geophysics, and geochemistry - alongside untested anomalies that point to the potential for a project of significant scale. Cucho fits perfectly into Solis Minerals' strategy of building a portfolio of Tier- 1 copper-gold projects."

Figure 1: Map of Peru and Solis Minerals' exploration portfolio. The Company cautions that any reference to other projects or mines is for illustrative purposes only. Investors are advised that the Cucho Copper Project is at an early stage of exploration and does not currently have a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Comparisons with other projects or mines, including those that are in production or at a more advanced stage of development, are not intended to imply that the Company will achieve similar results, recoveries, or economic outcomes. The potential quantity and grade of any resource at Cucho is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Investors should not place undue reliance on such comparisons.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure1.jpg

Figure 2: Cucho location with reference to key infrastructure and Element 29's Elida project among exploration properties held in October 2025 by other active international mining and exploration companies including Fortescue, Vale and Newmont.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure2.jpg

Figure 3: Photo of Cucho Copper Project area and terrain. View looking south-west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure3.jpg

Figure 4: CEO Mitch Thomas during a due diligence site visit in October 2025 with Solis Minerals' exploration team. The area exhibits oxidised mineralisation localised along joints in granodiorite of the Central Zone of Cucho (Figures 7, 8). Photo is at a site between drill collars COP14-01 and COP14-02 (Figure 8); assay results included within this announcement. Host rocks include diorites, metasomatized granodiorites within the Coastal Batholith of Peru cut by multiple sets of quartz veining.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure4.jpg

Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Cucho Copper Project ("Cucho" or the "Project"), located in the Department of Ancash, Peru (Figures 1, 2) via a staged earn-in, with an option to acquire a 100% interest.

1. Project Overview

Cucho was discovered by geologists from Quippu Exploraciones (a Peruvian privately held exploration company) in 2008 in the Ancash Department of coastal Peru. Mineralisation was observed in samples of copper oxidation within bedrock, debris falls and remote fragments. Following a maiden drilling campaign in 2014, it has been defined as a potential large-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum system. The project area was expanded by Quippo Exploraciones between 2021 and 2022 to reflect the large scale of the mineralisation encountered through the acquisition of neighbouring concessions. Subsequent surface activities and re-interpretation of geophysics defined a 3 x 1.8 kilometre mineralisation footprint.

Cucho represents a compelling exploration and development opportunity with extensive historical datasets, existing drill-defined copper mineralisation from surface, and clear geological indicators of a district-scale mineralised system.

The Company believes Cucho has the potential to host a globally significant copper deposit and intends to advance the Project rapidly through exploration.

2. Location

The Cucho Copper Project is situated approximately 183 kilometres north-northwest of Lima on the Pacific coast of Peru. The Project lies in low-relief desert terrain, highly favourable for infrastructure development and at an elevation of approximately 1,500 metres (Figure 3). Cucho lies approximately 40 kilometres from Element 29 Resources' (TSX-V:ECU) Elida project (inferred resource: 321Mt @ 0.32% Cu. 0.03% Mo, 2.61 gt/t Ag)4 (current market capitalisation of CAD$157 million at 17 October 2025) and 120 kilometres from the world-class Antamina operation. International mining companies Fortescue Metals Group ("FMG") (ASX:FMG), Vale S.A ("Vale") (NYSE:VALE), and Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE:NEM) are actively exploring for copper and gold in the region. FMG holds adjacent tenements 1km to the north-east of Cucho and Vale is actively exploring 4kms to the south-east of Cucho (Figure 2). Newmont has discovered the Illari copper-gold project 50kms south- west of Cucho.

Surface land ownership is consolidated under a single community landholder, substantially reducing the permitting timeline for drilling. The site is accessible by existing provincial roads and is strategically located approximately 100 kilometres from the Chancay mega port, recently developed as a key export hub for mineral products (Figure 2).

3. Peruvian Copper Industry

Peru is one of the world's most important mining jurisdictions, ranking5:

Third globally in copper production, behind Chile

First in Latin America for zinc, lead, and molybdenum

Top 5 globally for silver, gold, and tin

Number 11 for gold production

Mining contributes approximately 8.5% of Peru's GDP, and mineral exports account for nearly 64% of total exports. Copper is the leading export metal, and its strategic importance is growing due to the global energy transition. In 2024, Peru produced 2.74 million metric tons of copper, securing its position as the world's third-largest copper producer behind Chile and the DRC6.

Peruvian porphyry systems

Porphyry copper deposits are large, low-to medium-grade systems formed by magmatic-hydrothermal processes. These deposits typically contain disseminated copper and molybdenum mineralisation, often with silver and gold by-products. According to Peru's Geological, Mining, and Metallurgical Institute (Ingemmet), porphyry systems account for over 75% of the copper produced worldwide, with Peruvian supply consisting almost entirely of porphyry sources7.

Most economic porphyry copper operations in Peru operate at grades of between 0.2% and 0.5% copper, which is consistent with global averages for large-scale porphyry systems. These copper grades exclude by-products which are often recovered from primary sulphide mineralisation including molybdenum, silver, gold and zinc. While copper grade is important to the viability of any operation, other characteristics including flow sheet (heap leach or concentrator), strip ratio, labour productivity, energy costs, capital intensity and infrastructure also significantly influence the economics of a project.

A case study for Cerro Verde has been provided in Appendix 1. The mine originally commenced as a heap leaching and SXEW project to produce copper cathode from modest grade oxide resources. It has subsequently transitioned to profitably mining sulphide ores with copper head grades of approximately 0.35% copper plus by-product credits of silver and molybdenum.

4. Project Geology

Cucho is hosted within the Cretaceous to Palaeocene-aged Coastal Batholith of Peru, the same metallogenic belt as many of the country's major porphyry copper systems including several of the Company's existing exploration projects. U/Pb and Re-Os dating confirms Cucho's mineralisation at ~56 Ma, coincident with the age of Peru's largest copper deposits.

The Project covers a land package of 3,600 hectares and alteration-mineralisation anomaly footprint of 3 x 1.8 kilometres. The anomaly is defined by coincident copper-molybdenum geochemistry, surface mineralisation, and strong induced polarisation ("IP") chargeability anomalies. Mineralisation is hosted in batholithic granodiorite, with stockwork veining and copper oxide staining at surface within the surficial exposed oxide zone, transitioning to primary chalcopyrite-molybdenite sulphides at depth.

A separate granitic porphyry body intersected in drilling is interpreted as the potential source of the broader mineralising system. The geological setting, alteration assemblages, and scale of the mineralised system are directly comparable to large porphyry copper projects including Hudbay's Mason project and Constancia operation (TSX: HBM), Teck's Zafranal project (NYSE: TECK), Element 29's Elida project (TSXV: ECU) and Newmont's Illari copper-gold project (NYSE: NEM).

5. Exploration History

5.1 Surface Sampling

Discovery of the Project occurred in 2008 following inspection of copper oxide occurrences. Detailed work in 2010-2011 included:

Geological mapping at multiple scales; Stream sediment and bedrock geochemical sampling; Petrography; Ground magnetics and radiometrics; and IP, magnetometry and resistivity surveys.

Later surface rock sampling confirmed widespread anomalous copper and molybdenum, outlining a mineralised footprint of 3 x 1.8 kilometres. Initial acid-leach testing performed by the vendor across surface oxide samples returned high copper recoveries, strong metallurgical characteristics and low deleterious element content.

5.2Drilling

A scout diamond drilling program in 2014 comprised seven diamond drill holes for 2,000 metres, designed to test near-surface oxide copper mineralisation. All drillholes intersected material mineralisation (Table 1, Figure7). Assays were processed by Inspectorate Laboratory (now Bureau Veritas) in Lima and evaluated under NI 43-101 standards. All drilling logs and laboratory reports have been provided to Solis Minerals. The Company has reviewed drill core stored in Lima, Peru. Refer to Appendix 2 for historical drilling assays.

Assays confirmed oxide and sulphide copper zones, with significant intercepts presented in Table 1:

Table 1: Summary drillhole assay data from scout drilling programme. Coordinates of drill collars, direction, and depth of drill holes presented in Appendix 2.

Reference Intercepts COP14-01 169.7 metres @ 0.24% Cu 0.012%, Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag (from surface)

Inc. 39.5 metres @ 0.34% Cu, 0.014% Mo and 1.1 g/t Ag from 27.3 metres COP14-02 178.7 metres @ 0.23% Cu, 0.022% Mo and 0.9 g/t Ag (from 38.6 metres)

Inc. 20.0 metres @ 0.32% Cu, 0.02% Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag from 135.9 metres COP14-05 96.7 metres @ 0.28% Cu, 0.018% Mo and 1.4 g/t Ag (from 37.2 metres)

Inc. 52.7 metres @ 0.35% Cu, 0.016% Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag from 82.5 metres **Drill hole ended in mineralisation** COP14-06 175.4 metres @ 0.28% Cu, 0.012% Mo and 1.3 g/t Ag (from surface)

Inc. 91.2 metres @ 0.33% Cu, 0.007% Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag (from surface) COP14-07 269.1 metres @ 0.25% Cu, 0.011% Mo and 1.1 g/t Ag (from surface)

Inc. 19.9 metres @ 0.36% Cu, 0.002% Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag (from 13.6 metres)

Inc. 18.0 metres @ 0.36% Cu, 0.020% Mo and 0.6 g/t Ag (from 138.2 metres) **Drill hole ended in mineralisation**

Drilling has demonstrated a well-developed copper oxide blanket extending from surface to approximately 50-70 metres depth in most holes, transitioning into primary sulphide mineralisation at greater depths. This vertical zonation is evident in holes COP14-01 through COP14-05 (Figure 5 included as a reference for COP14-02), where the highest copper grades are consistently found in the upper sections. For example, COP14-01 returned 169.7m at 0.24% Cu from surface (with an oxide zone from surface to 67m), while COP14-05 intersected 96.7m of oxides at 0.28% Cu from 37.2m. These intervals are characterised by oxidised copper minerals such as malachite and chrysocolla, often associated with quartz veining and limonitic fractures.

Below the oxide zone, mineralisation transitions into disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite hosted in quartz-sericite altered granodiorite, with sulphide-rich veinlets becoming more prevalent. This is reflected in deeper intercepts such as 178.7m at 0.23% Cu and 0.022% Mo in COP14-02, and 132.2m at 0.15% Cu in COP14-03. The presence of molybdenite and elevated molybdenum grades in these intervals supports the interpretation of a mature porphyry system with a well-developed hypogene core (the central zone of primary mineralisation and alteration formed by deep, high-temperature hydrothermal fluids).

It was noted that drill cores COP14-06 and COP14-07 deviate from this pattern, returning consistent grades throughout their length (175.4m at 0.28% Cu and 269.1m at 0.25% Cu respectively), without the pronounced oxide-to-sulphide transition seen in other holes. This suggests a more pervasive sulphide system in these areas, potentially reflecting deeper erosion or a different structural setting within the stockwork zone.

Host rock alteration varies from intense propylitic alteration in the upper zones to quartz-sericite and biotite alteration at depth, consistent with the central potassic and phyllic zones of a porphyry system. The mineralisation is spatially associated with zones of quartz veining and brecciation, and geophysical IP anomalies indicate that the system remains open to the north and northeast.

These results provide a compelling geological narrative for Cucho and support continued exploration targeting the untested extensions of stockwork.

Limitations of the 2014 drilling programme

The 2014 drilling campaign, while successful in confirming the presence of significant copper mineralisation, was constrained by several factors that limited its effectiveness. A 2014 Cucho Technical Report, prepared under NI-43-101 standards, concluded that "the main geochemical and geophysical anomalies were left without verification by drilling" and "the most promising northern and northeastern parts of this stockwork marked by IP anomalies, so far remain unverified, as well as its central part with high-contrasting geochemical anomalies" for the following reasons:

1. Limited meterage and incomplete mineralisation delineation

The drilling programme was restricted to approximately 2,000 meters, which proved insufficient to fully delineate the mineralisation. As a result, the campaign was unable to contour the mineralised zone with confidence. The limited number of drill holes and their spatial distribution left large portions of the geochemical and geophysical anomalies untested, particularly in the most promising northern and northeastern extensions of the stockwork, as indicated by IP anomalies.

Additionally, the absence of pre-constructed drill pads and the reliance on a single drill rig limited the scope and flexibility of the drilling. This approach did not allow for deeper or more strategically placed holes, and the maximum depth achieved was generally less than 280 meters, potentially missing deeper mineralisation.

2. Impromptu drill hole placement

Drill holes were based on logistical convenience rather than optimal geological targeting (Figure 8). The lack of prepared drill platforms meant that holes were drilled where access was easiest, not where geological evidence suggested the highest potential. This approach led to the main geochemical and geophysical anomalies being left unverified by drilling, likely resulting in an underestimation of copper content and missing potentially higher-grade zones.

3. Unverified geochemical anomalies

Most of the significant geochemical anomalies identified in prior exploration stages remain untested by drilling. This was due, largely, to the items listed above and a lack of consolidated concessions north of the historically drilled area. These concessions have now been added to the Project allowing unrestricted drilling of these anomalies (Figures 7 and 8).

6. Exploration opportunity

The Cucho Copper Project presents a compelling case for the presence of significant mineralisation across the existing drilled area (the Central Zone) and extending into undrilled anomalies across the North, West and South Zones (Figure 7). While the current drilled area - based on just 2,000 meters of scout drilling in the Central Zone - demonstrates promising grades and mineral continuity, it represents only 7% of the mineralisation footprint. The remainder of 3 x 1.8-kilometre mineralised area remains undrilled, offering substantial upside.

Geophysical surveys, including magnetometry, IP chargeability and resistivity data, have identified multiple high-priority targets (Figure 7). Notably, a large chargeability anomaly to the north and northeast reinforces the interpretation of a concealed porphyry copper-molybdenum system, potentially the source of the mineralisation observed in the drilled zones (Figure 8). This anomaly remains untested by drilling, despite its coincidence with surface geochemical signatures and geological indicators.

Surface geochemistry further supports the exploration model, with broad zones of high-grade copper anomalies (>1% copper) that have not yet been drill tested. These anomalies are particularly concentrated in the Central and North Zones, where molybdenum values also remain stable around 0.015%, reinforcing the continuity of the mineral system. The presence of enriched copper zones beneath leached caps, as indicated by geophysical studies and surface sampling, suggests that deeper drilling could reveal higher-grade mineralisation than currently encountered (Figure 6).

The geological setting - within the Coastal Batholith and featuring granodioritic and porphyritic intrusions - mirrors that of other major copper deposits.

In summary, the undrilled anomalies at Cucho represent a significant opportunity to expand the known mineralisation. With robust geophysical and geochemical support, favourable geological analogues, and minimal surface constraints, targeted drilling in these zones could unlock substantial copper and molybdenum mineralisation.

Figure 5: Core from historical drillhole COP14-02 showing quartz veining, copper sulphides and stockwork within granite porphyry. Core shown commences at a depth of 122.85 metres and ends at 125.85 metres. Associated drillhole assay results: 178.7 metres @ 0.23% Cu, 0.022% Mo and 0.9 g/t Ag (from 38.6 metres) (Table 1).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_249580cf84b71bc6_014full.jpg

Figure 6: Cucho long section with projection of drill core traces on geophysical IP chargeability anomalies. Drill hole COP14-03 trace is projected from outside of the anomaly depicted. Refer to Figure 8 for location of long section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_249580cf84b71bc6_015full.jpg

Figure 8 highlights a large potential porphyry system with concentric zoning of copper and molybdenum anomalies. Surface molybdenum concentrations and drill hole copper grades are highest within the central portion of the outlined target area, suggesting a robust mineralised core. The presence of >24 mV/V induced polarization anomalies further supports the interpretation of disseminated sulphide mineralisation at depth, making these zones prime candidates for follow-up drilling.

Cucho illustrates a classic eroded porphyry system, with a leached cap transitioning into an oxide zone and then into a sulphide-rich core. This model aligns with observed drill results, where most holes intersected higher copper grades in the upper sections, consistent with oxide mineralisation, followed by lower-grade sulphide zones at depth. Notably, drill holes COP14-06 (Figure 9) and COP14-07 show consistent grades throughout their length, indicating a more pervasive sulphide system or deeper erosion level in those areas.

In summary, the integration of surface geochemistry, drill data, and geophysical anomalies presents a compelling case for targeted infill and step-out drilling. Future drilling should focus on verifying the untested extensions of the stockwork, refining the oxide-sulphide transition, and delineating the full extent of the mineralised system to support resource estimation and development planning.

Figure 7: Plan of Cucho exploration concessions showing historical drilling over geology and untested geophysical IP anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_249580cf84b71bc6_016full.jpg

Figure 8: Plan of large geophysical chargeability anomalies at Cucho with drill hole traces overlaid with geochemistry sample assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_249580cf84b71bc6_020full.jpg

6.1 Exploration objective

Cucho potentially contains a large, porphyry-style project, based on the scale of the geophysical and geochemical anomalies, geological mapping, and the limited drilling completed to date. The potential quantity and grade of mineralisation are conceptual in nature at this stage, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

6.2 Work-to-date in support of the exploration objective

Potential for a large, potentially bulk tonnage project is supported by:

Technical Report from 2014 completed to NI 43-101 standards.

2,000 metres of diamond drilling (7 holes) in the Central Zone.

Extensive geophysical (IP, magnetics) and geochemical anomalies over a 3 x 1.8 km area.

Geological mapping and surface sampling confirming porphyry-style mineralisation.

Analogous scale and grade to major porphyry copper deposits of this age in the Americas.

6.3 Planned work & timeframe

The next phase of exploration will include:

Step-out and infill drilling of high-grade surface anomalies and geophysical targets.

Resource definition drilling in the Central, North, and West Zones.

Updated geophysical surveys, geophysical-deposit modelling and metallurgical test work.

The Company aims to test the validity of the exploration potential of the Project and report a Mineral Resource estimate within 12 - 18 months, subject to permitting, drilling and funding.

Figure 9: Drill core from historical hole COP14-06 showing quartz veining, copper sulphides and stockwork. Core shown commences at a depth of 122.00 metres and ends at 125.00 metres. Associated drillhole assay results: 175.4 metres @ 0.28% Cu, 0.012% Mo and 1.3 g/t Ag (from surface) inc. 91.2 metres @ 0.33% Cu, 0.007% Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag (from surface) (Table 1).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure9.jpg

7. Tenure Package

The Cucho Copper Project comprises a contiguous 3,600 ha effective area of mining concession block, covering the core mineralised system and areas suitable for potential future mine infrastructure. The tenure has been secured through staged consolidation since 2008. All concessions are in good standing. Table 2 presents the concessions that form the Cucho Copper Project.

Table 2: Cucho Project concessions package



Code Area (ha) Status Date entered CAYAN 23 010216623 900 Active 8/25/2023 CAYAN 2 010401808 400 Active 7/16/2008 CAYAN 22 010158122 600 Active 6/3/2022 CAYAN 21 010238923 200 Active 9/21/2023 CAYAN 2105 010305222 200 Active 11/23/2022 CAYAN 2109 010252822 900 Active 9/28/2022 CAYAN 2506 520007223 400 Active 9/26/2023 LA OBRA DE DIOS 010436907 100 Active 8/13/2007

Social and community considerations have been reviewed with no adverse findings. A community support agreement for exploration activities is in place having been recently renewed in April 2025. There are no identified overlaps with protected or reserved areas.

8. Infrastructure

Cucho benefits from outstanding existing infrastructure:

Proximity to port: 44 kilometres from the Pacific Ocean and ~100 kilometres from the Chancay mega port, a major logistics hub currently operating.

Road access: Connected by provincial roads with straightforward routes for upgrading.

Topography: Low-relief, low-rainfall desert terrain highly conducive to mining infrastructure and cost-effective development.

Land access: Community landholder that has formally expressed interest in mineral exploration.

Power and water: Access to nearby hydropower generation and water sources. High UV exposure provides photovoltaic / solar generation optionality.

9. Opportunities

Solis Minerals considers Cucho to represent a transformative copper exploration acquisition, with multiple value-enhancing opportunities, including:

Mineralisation scale: Drilling to date has only tested a fraction of the mineralised footprint. Clear extensions to the north, northeast, south and at depth remain untested. Rapid delineation: Historical drilling has intercepted broad widths of copper mineralisation with the opportunity for potential early resource delivery. District-scale potential: Large IP anomalies and the presence of an untested granite porphyry source intrusion highlight potential for a major copper-molybdenum porphyry discovery. Grade enhancement: Surface geochemistry identifies multiple areas of >1% copper anomalies not yet drill-tested. Higher grade zones exist within broad intersections reported that will be targeted as part of future exploration programmes. Metallurgical optionality: High leach recoveries from oxide material support potential heap leach development alongside conventional sulphide flotation. Rapid advancement: With historical baseline data and favourable land access, Cucho can be advanced to drilling within 6 - 9 months.

Heap leaching: The Central Zone of the Project (Figure 8) indicates potential for a substantial oxide copper resource. The mineralisation is at surface, which significantly reduces stripping requirements and enhances the economics of open-pit mining and leach pad placement. Favourable mineralogy (chrysocolla, malachite, copper pitch) and low deleterious elements (Ca, Mn, Fe, S), support robust leach potential. It is intended to investigate the opportunity for a standalone or hybrid leaching / SXEW circuit in parallel with the proposed initial drilling campaign.

10. Transaction terms

Solis Minerals has entered into a binding agreement with Quippu Exploraciones SAC ("Q-Ex" or the "Vendor"), a private entity which holds a 100% interest and rights to all the Cucho exploration concessions (Table 2). Q-Ex are Peruvian experienced geologists who discovered the Project in 2008. Q-Ex has previously executed exploration and joint venture agreements for other Peruvian exploration projects with Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Freeport-McMoRan.

Pursuant to the staged agreement outlined below, Solis Minerals has the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the issued share capital of a new joint venture company ("JVCo") which will hold 100% of the Project. Transaction milestones are summarised in Table 3. Under the terms of the agreement:

Signing: Solis Minerals will pay an upfront signing / exclusivity fee of USD$100,000 in cash to provide 90 days of exclusivity to complete detailed due diligence.

Exercise: upon electing to proceed with the earn-in, the Company will pay an additional USD$300,000 in cash upfront and issue A$1,000,000 in ordinary shares based on a 30-day VWAP following completion of surface activities, resulting in a 20% equity interest in the JVCo. These shares will be subject to a six-month escrow period Solis Minerals has 12 months from the exercise payment to complete surface activities.

Drill permits: following the approval of all drilling permits, Solis Minerals will pay USD$200,000 in cash, maintaining its 20% equity interest.

Drilling: upon completion of a 5,000-metre drilling program and a decision to proceed to the next exploration stage, Solis Minerals will pay a further USD$200,000 in cash and issue A$2,000,000 in shares based on a 30-day VWAP, increasing its JVCo equity to 51%. These shares will also be subject to a six-month escrow period. Solis Minerals has 12 months from the receipt of permits to complete the drilling program.

Milestone 1: JORC and PEA: will be achieved when Solis Minerals reports a JORC-compliant resource of at least 40Mt at 0.3% copper (or 120,000 tonnes contained copper equivalent) and publishes a preliminary economic assessment (PEA). Upon completion, Solis Minerals will issue A$1,500,000 in shares, increasing its equity to 60%. Solis Minerals has 18 months to complete this milestone, and Q-Ex retains discretion to receive the proceeds in cash or shares.

Milestone 2: PFS: will be achieved when Solis Minerals publishes a prefeasibility study (PFS) and completes an additional 10,000 metres of drilling. Upon completion, the Company will issue A$3,000,000 in shares, increasing its equity to 75%. Solis Minerals has 18 months to complete this milestone, and Q-Ex retains discretion to receive the proceeds in cash or shares.

Additionally, if Q-Ex's equity interest falls below 10%, this interest will be converted to a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty. The Company has the option to buy back half (or 1%) of the 2% NSR for US$5 million. Solis Minerals may purchase 100% of the project equity for US$10 million at any point in time within seven years of Signing. Q-Ex will be free-carried by Solis Minerals until achievement of Milestone 2, at which point the Company will hold a 75% interest in the Project.

Table 3: Summary of Cucho key transaction milestones and terms

Phase Cash

(USD$) SLM shares

(AUD$)8 SLM JVCo

equity (total) Signing (90-day exclusivity) 100,000 (upfront) - 0% Exercise 300,000 (upfront) 1,000,000 (once complete) 20% Drill permits 200,000 (upfront) - 20% Drilling 200,000 (once complete) 2,000,000 (once complete) 51% Milestone 1: JORC + PEA - 1,500,000 (once complete) 60% Milestone 2: PFS - 3,000,000 (once complete) 75% Other terms Value

NSR 2% NSR buy-back 1% for US$5M Equity buy-out (100%) US$10M (7 years) Free carry Q-Ex (until Milestone 2)

11. Next steps

The signing / exclusivity fee has been paid from existing cash reserves. Shareholder approval will be sought for the issue of all shares in connection with each stage outlined above. Each stage of the earn- in will only be progressed on the basis that due diligence supports a strong likelihood of future value generation.

A staged approach for due diligence and earn-in is designed to de-risk Cucho, with technical milestones and investment thresholds at each stage. Milestones and timelines have been established to ensure a disciplined, value-driven approach to project advancement:

2025: Due Diligence

The first phase will focus on completing a comprehensive due diligence review of the Cucho Copper Project. Over a 90-day period, Solis Minerals will conduct detailed technical, legal, and commercial assessments to confirm the Project's potential and identify risks; most of which has already been completed. Concurrently, planning will commence for the initial exploration program including advancement of drilling permits. Solis Minerals intends to complete detailed surface mapping and a drone survey to complement 2026 drill target setting.

2026: Surface Work and Permitting

Following successful due diligence, the next steps will involve refining drill targets for a planned 5,000- metre drilling program. During this period, Solis Minerals will continue the process for obtaining necessary drilling permits.

2026: First Round Drilling

Once permits are secured, the Company will execute a 5,000-metre drilling campaign targeting high- priority, untested anomalies across the Project area. The results of this drilling will be evaluated to determine the potential for copper resources and to inform decisions regarding further Project advancement.

2026/2027: Resource Definition and Initial Studies

With the completion of first round drilling, Solis Minerals will compile and analyse the new data with the aim of establishing a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate. This will be accompanied by the release of a PEA, providing the market with an initial view of the Project's scale and economic potential.

2027: Second Round Drilling and Prefeasibility Studies

The final planned stage will see a further 10,000 metres of drilling to expand the resource base and support more advanced technical studies. This phase will culminate in the completion and release of a PFS.

Table 4: Cucho Copper Project indicative exploration calendar.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_table.jpg

The schedule in Table 4 is a statement of current intentions as at the date of this announcement and is predicated on timely permitting approvals, financing and successful exploration at each stage. Solis Minerals' existing team - encompassing exploration, permitting, HSE and community relations - will be leveraged to accelerate development of the Cucho Copper Project.

Registration of Solis Minerals as an Australian company

As announced on 16 September 2025, Solis Minerals received shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting to undertake a continuance of its operations out of the Province of British Columbia and into Australia. The continuance is expected to complete in November or December 2025. Solis Minerals confirms that the Cucho transaction does not fall within Section 14 of ASX Guidance Note 35, nor does it constitute a material change in Solis Minerals' circumstances that would render invalid the proposed continuance resolution.

12. Portfolio considerations

Cucho is an excellent complement to Solis Minerals' existing portfolio and another key lever toward the Company's objective to Discover copper-gold resources that can host large-scale mining in one of the world's leading copper-gold regions. Concurrent drilling at the flagship Ilo Este project (100% Solis Minerals) and planned drilling at the highly prospective Cinto project (100% Solis Minerals) provide an excellent pipeline of news flow and opportunities for shareholders.

Additional projects, including Canyon and Chocolate, and any other value accretive inorganic opportunities, position Solis Minerals as an excellent incubator for large-scale copper-gold exposure in South America.

ENDS

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Dr. Paul Pearson, a Fellow of the Australian institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Paul Pearson is the Head of Exploration of the Company.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this ASX release concerning Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Paul Pearson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Pearson is Head of Exploration of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Paul Pearson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Paul Pearson has provided his prior written consent regarding the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.

Disclaimer Regarding Historical Results

Some historical results were reported under NI 43-101 and are not JORC-compliant. A Competent Person has not done sufficient work to classify these results under the JORC Code. These results are considered indicative and have not been independently validated.

APPENDIX 1: CASE STUDIES

Case study - Cerro Verde mine, Peru (Freeport McMoran 53.5% (operator), Sumitomo Metal Mining 21% and Peruvian investors 25.5%)

The Cerro Verde mine, located about 30 - 35 kilometres southwest of Arequipa, is one of Peru's largest and most important copper operations (Figure 10). It is a massive open-pit porphyry copper- molybdenum deposit, first exploited for oxide copper early in the 20th century and later expanded into a world-class sulphide operation. The mine is operated by a joint venture led by Freeport-McMoRan (53.5%), with Sumitomo Metal Mining and Peruvian investors also holding significant stakes. A major expansion completed in 2015 transformed Cerro Verde into one of the world's largest concentrator- based copper operations.

Cerro Verde's orebody contains an estimated 4.6 billion tonnes grading approximately 0.35% copper, 0.1% molybdenum and 1.52 g/t silver9. While these grades are low compared with many other copper deposits, the project remains highly competitive on the global cost curve. Life-of-mine site net cash costs have been estimated at US$2.23 per pound. These figures reflect economies of scale, efficient mining, and significant by-product contributions from molybdenum and silver.

The mine operates with a dual processing flowsheet that combines both leaching and concentration. Historically, oxide and secondary sulphide ore were treated through heap leaching followed by SX/EW, producing up to 200 million pounds of cathode copper per year. While some of these leach facilities are being dismantled as the open pit expands, Cerro Verde still maintains a large run-of-mine leach operation. The bulk of copper production, however, comes from its conventional crush-grind-flotation concentrator, which after successive expansions now processes over 400,000 tonnes per day of ore. The plant also includes a molybdenum circuit, generating significant by-product credits that further reduce costs.

Cerro Verde's success lies in the combination of scale, infrastructure, and by-product revenue. Its massive concentrator ensures low unit costs despite low grades, while access to power and logistics near Arequipa support efficient operations. By-product molybdenum, gold, and silver sales significantly offset site costs, pushing Cerro Verde consistently into the lower half of the global copper cost curve. Like Constancia, it demonstrates how low-grade copper deposits in Peru can be turned into world-class, long-life producers through strategic investment in scale and processing efficiency.

Figure 10: Cerro Verde copper operation in Peru. This Case Study has been provided for illustrative purposes. Comparisons with other projects or mines, including those that are in production or at a more advanced stage of development, are not intended to imply that the Company will achieve similar results, recoveries, or economic outcomes. The potential quantity and grade of any resource at Cucho is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Investors should not place undue reliance on such comparisons.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/271240_figure10.jpg

9 Freeport-McMoran, Technical Report 31 December 2024 (link: https://fcx.com/sites/fcx/files/documents/operations/TRS-CerroVerde.pdf)

APPENDIX 2: CUCHO COPPER PROJECT HISTORICAL DRILL RESULTS

# Hole_ID x_WGS84 y_wgs84 z Az

(degrees) Inclin

(degrees) Depth Total

(m) 1 COP14-01 222597 8845965 1475 0 -60 281.7 2 COP14-02 222778 8845887 1475 0 -60 316.55 3 COP14-03 222832 8846391 1575 340 -60 302.7 4 COP14-04 222832 8846391 1575 180 -60 268.5 5 COP14-05 222723 8846383 1590 210 -45 273.7 6 COP14-06 222848 8846050 1527 0 -60 246.1 7 COP14-07 222651 8846235 1556 210 -45 269.1