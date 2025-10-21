GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has officially opened its new office in Minato City, Tokyo. This milestone reflects the company's deepening commitment to the Japanese market and marks a significant step in enhancing local customer support, strengthening regional collaboration, and advancing its global development efforts.

Japan has long served as a vital pillar of GigaDevice's global strategy. Over the years, the company has expanded its local team, refined operation to meet evolving customer needs, and established a responsive professional service system. This new office will further enhance GigaDevice's technical responsiveness and agility, foster closer collaboration with customers, and help accelerate product validation and commercialization in today's fast-changing market landscape.

Working closely with customers in Japan, GigaDevice has broadened the adoption of its solutions across key application sectors such as industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and the Internet of Things. At the same time, the company continues to deepen cooperation with local partners in supply chain integration and ecosystem development, offering a comprehensive portfolio of Flash memory, MCU, sensor, and analog solutions that have earned broad market recognition.

"Japan has always been a vital component of our global strategy," said Jennifer Zhao, GigaDevice Global Business CEO. "We will continue to leverage our global synergy and strengthen local service capabilities to drive product innovation and industry advancement alongside our customers and partners."

"We greatly value the trust and long-term partnerships we have built with our customers in Japan," added Sam Li, GigaDevice Japan Regional GM, "In a market that's becoming increasingly complex, our goal is to consistently deliver exceptional service and competitive products that meet diverse business needs and create lasting value."

As one of GigaDevice's key customers, Nidec Corporation has been working closely with the company. Ryuji Omura, Head of Nidec Semiconductor Solutions Center, commented: "GigaDevice's rapid growth and technological innovation, along with its genuine commitment to customers, have built a solid foundation of trust between our companies and made it one of our most valued supplier partners. We look forward to seeing GigaDevice continue to lead the semiconductor industry and contribute to the advancement of society."

As a global leading fabless supplier, GigaDevice continues to combine global synergy with localized execution. Following the establishment of its global headquarters in Singapore, the company has strengthened its presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, building a responsive, demand-driven sales and service network. Looking ahead, GigaDevice will continue to invest in Japan, refining its product offerings, enhancing its service delivery, and expanding its collaborative mechanisms to drive a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable future together with its customers and partners.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

